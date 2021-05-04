Orosur Mining : Colombia Update

Assay results for four additional diamond drillholes have been received from the ALS laboratory in Lima, Peru, MAP-079,080, 081 and 082.

London, May 4th, 2021. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX/AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of Minera Anzá's drilling campaign currently underway at the Company's Anzá project in Colombia.

All were successful in addressing their objectives and have added important additional information to the understanding of the litho-structural controls upon the mineralisation at APTA that has allowed later drilling to be better focussed.

All holes were drilled to better define the geological controls upon gold and base metal mineralisation that had been identified during previous drilling campaigns, but also to extend or to close off such mineralisation.

Drilling Summary

The company currently has five diamond drill rigs operating at the APTA prospect, with close to 6,000m having been completed since November 2020 across 18 holes, both completed and underway.

Drilling is now focussed on a combination of understanding the geological controls upon mineralisation, expansion of the mineralised zones, and infill drilling to demonstrate continuity. Visually, results continue to appear positive, but the Company remains subject to delayed assay results, with over 2000 samples currently in the laboratory awaiting assay.

It was noted previously that assay turnaround times from the ALS laboratory in Peru had blown out substantially from normal expectations as a result of Covid-19 related staff shortages at the laboratory. This performance had begun to improve in February and March. However, Peru, like most countries in the region is now experiencing a major third wave of Covid-19 and as a result, laboratory turnaround times are now well in excess of previous delayed schedules. There is no indication that this will improve in the near term.

Regional Exploration

Following a lull in February and March, Colombia is now experiencing a very serious third wave of Covid-19, especially in the major cities of Bogota and Medellin, where curfews and lockdowns are now in place. However, mining has been declared an essential industry and as such is permitted to continue, which the Company has been able to do via strict Covid operating protocols and an exhaustive testing regime.

Given the success thus far of its operating protocols, the Company has taken the decision to expand its regional field work across its wider licence package in order to identify targets for future follow up.

The licence and application package at Anzá contains over 20km of strike of the Aragon Fault, which is thought to control mineralisation at APTA, and potentially a similar strike length of the N-S Tocuman Fault that may be the primary conduit from the La Cejita intrusive complex to the north of APTA. However, almost all exploration work undertaken thus far by the Company and previous operators has been focussed on roughly 500m strike at the APTA prospect with some minor work at Charrascala. Much of the remainder of the licence package remains essentially untouched.

Several regional programs are underway or planned: