Orosur Mining : Colombia Update

Orosur Mining Inc - Colombia Update
-
Assays from nine additional holes
-
Multiple high-grade gold intersections with associated silver and zinc- including 59.55m @ 9.61g/t Au and 61.75m @ 2.05g/t Au.
-
Current drilling program nearing completion as planned
-
Further assays expected in due course
-
Regional field work progressing well.
-
Major geophysical surveys planned.
London, July 6th, 2021. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX/AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of Minera Anzá's drilling campaign currently underway at the Company's Anzá project in Colombia.
Results of further nine holes (MAP-083 to MAP-091).
Assay results for nine additional diamond drillholes have been received from the ALS Chemex's laboratory in Lima, Peru.
Significant results from these holes include:
MAP-086 3.90m @ 6.13g/t Au, 17.27g/t Ag, 0.79% Zn 18.72m @ 2.85g/t Au, 2.95g/t Ag, 1.59% Zn
MAP-089 4.3m @ 9.31g/t Au, 5.4g/t Ag, 6.14% Zn
59.55m @ 9.61g/t Au, 6.23g/t Ag, 3.75% Zn
MAP-090 3.1m @ 12.96g/t Au, 2.56g/t Ag, 4.66% Zn
6.05m @ 9.91g/t Au, 1.56g/t Ag, 0.48% Zn
3.70m @ 7.43g/t Au, 1.38g/t Ag, 0.08% Zn
MAP-091 61.75m @ 2.05g/t Au, 3.3g/t Ag, 0.82% Zn
Full results are detailed in table 1:
|
Hole No
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Interval (m)
|
g/t Au
|
g/t Ag
|
% Zn
|
MAP083
|
191.40
|
207.95
|
16.55
|
0.88
|
15.11
|
0.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
195.30
|
207.95
|
12.65
|
1.08
|
19.52
|
0.41
|
MAP083
|
219.80
|
232.20
|
12.40
|
0.20
|
0.93
|
0.85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
224.94
|
228.10
|
3.16
|
0.29
|
1.20
|
2.40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP083
|
232.20
|
245.60
|
13.40
|
0.32
|
1.10
|
2.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
232.90
|
234.00
|
1.10
|
1.19
|
2.04
|
7.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP084
|
258.00
|
260.30
|
2.30
|
1.66
|
0.74
|
0.57
|
MAP084
|
344.85
|
345.60
|
0.75
|
0.84
|
1.48
|
9.09
|
MAP085
|
301.55
|
327.00
|
25.45
|
0.48
|
2.64
|
0.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
314.80
|
317.70
|
2.90
|
1.27
|
2.87
|
2.41
|
including
|
324.70
|
326.25
|
1.55
|
1.03
|
4.05
|
1.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP086
|
179.20
|
183.10
|
3.90
|
6.13
|
17.27
|
0.79
|
including
|
180.70
|
181.30
|
0.60
|
36.00
|
63.80
|
4.44
|
MAP086
|
215.35
|
234.07
|
18.72
|
2.85
|
2.95
|
1.59
|
including
|
216.90
|
220.35
|
3.45
|
3.02
|
2.49
|
1.40
|
including
|
226.7
|
230.2
|
3.50
|
8.18
|
4.70
|
1.55
|
including
|
232.57
|
233.10
|
0.53
|
9.01
|
7.66
|
0.78
|
MAP086
|
242.61
|
243.95
|
1.34
|
0.61
|
1.10
|
1.76
|
MAP087
|
119.70
|
120.65
|
0.95
|
1.14
|
8.49
|
0.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP087
|
152.80
|
155.35
|
2.55
|
0.95
|
6.84
|
3.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
154.90
|
155.35
|
0.45
|
1.87
|
8.84
|
1.71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP087
|
200.85
|
203.20
|
2.35
|
0.38
|
3.81
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP087
|
222.50
|
223.150
|
0.65
|
2.98
|
0.61
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP087
|
231.40
|
232.10
|
0.70
|
6.92
|
1.32
|
1.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP087
|
320.10
|
323.00
|
2.90
|
0.36
|
11.39
|
0.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP088
|
204.30
|
207.70
|
3.40
|
0.34
|
21.92
|
0.01
|
MAP088
|
218.64
|
223.05
|
4.41
|
0.29
|
2.61
|
1.00
|
MAP088
|
246.80
|
278.25
|
31.45
|
0.74
|
1.96
|
0.21
|
including
|
247.40
|
253.05
|
5.65
|
1.29
|
2.54
|
0.19
|
including
|
276.20
|
278.25
|
2.05
|
1.70
|
2.07
|
0.25
|
MAP088
|
284.75
|
296.4
|
11.65
|
0.78
|
2.31
|
2.15
|
MAP088
|
438.25
|
443.35
|
5.10
|
0.68
|
11.40
|
0.05
|
MAP089
|
204.00
|
204.75
|
0.75
|
7.08
|
100.00
|
0.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP089
|
214.55
|
218.60
|
4.05
|
1.30
|
7.16
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP089
|
251.10
|
255.40
|
4.30
|
9.31
|
5.40
|
6.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
251.75
|
254.50
|
2.75
|
14.16
|
7.67
|
9.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP089
|
275.10
|
334.65
|
59.55
|
9.61
|
6.23
|
3.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
288.95
|
323.70
|
34.75
|
15.86
|
7.56
|
6.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
311.45
|
323.70
|
12.25
|
36.08
|
11.65
|
8.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP090
|
149.95
|
152.40
|
2.45
|
1.14
|
3.46
|
1.58
|
including
|
150.55
|
151.40
|
0.85
|
2.51
|
5.96
|
2.61
|
MAP090
|
158.05
|
159.35
|
1.30
|
2.56
|
2.41
|
2.58
|
including
|
158.90
|
159.35
|
0.45
|
6.40
|
1.88
|
6.16
|
MAP090
|
174.30
|
177.40
|
3.10
|
12.9
|
2.7
|
4.67
|
including
|
175.40
|
177.40
|
2.00
|
19.80
|
2.55
|
2.36
|
MAP090
|
180.15
|
186.20
|
6.05
|
9.91
|
1.56
|
0.48
|
including
|
181.65
|
182.40
|
0.75
|
24.40
|
2.06
|
0.93
|
including
|
184.50
|
186.20
|
1.70
|
22.58
|
3.35
|
0.80
|
MAP090
|
206.00
|
209.70
|
3.70
|
7.43
|
1.38
|
0.08
|
including
|
208.40
|
208.95
|
0.55
|
44.00
|
4.59
|
0.05
|
MAP090
|
225.25
|
229.2
|
3.95
|
0.96
|
2.47
|
0.02
|
including
|
227.90
|
229.20
|
1.3
|
2.23
|
1.69
|
0.02
|
MAP090
|
289.70
|
290.90
|
1.20
|
5.64
|
2.15
|
0.11
|
MAP091
|
99.10
|
99.85
|
0.75
|
1.33
|
4.27
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP091
|
106.70
|
108.30
|
1.60
|
0.55
|
6.99
|
0.03
|
MAP091
|
115.00
|
120.30
|
5.30
|
1.09
|
1.93
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
115.00
|
115.60
|
0.60
|
4.60
|
3.33
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP091
|
142.10
|
153.25
|
11.15
|
0.46
|
0.71
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP091
|
162.70
|
166.55
|
3.85
|
1.33
|
1.01
|
0.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
165.15
|
166.00
|
0.85
|
3.79
|
1.11
|
0.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP091
|
199.70
|
202.20
|
2.50
|
6.82
|
0.95
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP091
|
222.55
|
284.3
|
61.75
|
2.05
|
3.30
|
0.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
223.00
|
224.80
|
1.80
|
8.75
|
5.28
|
2.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
232.00
|
233.00
|
1.00
|
4.34
|
3.85
|
2.12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
237.90
|
238.30
|
0.40
|
6.99
|
4.03
|
4.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
250.50
|
253.05
|
2.55
|
9.08
|
2.78
|
0.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
268.05
|
277.45
|
9.40
|
5.12
|
3.25
|
2.37
|
MAP091
|
316.2
|
320.88
|
4.68
|
2.33
|
1.72
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
320.4
|
320.88
|
0.48
|
11.10
|
4.30
|
0.89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MAP091
|
346.00
|
355.75
|
9.75
|
0.92
|
0.23
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
346.00
|
348.65
|
2.65
|
1.93
|
0.30
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 1. Drill Intercepts*.
(* Intersections are reported as down-hole widths, not true widths. The Company does not yet have
sufficient drilling information to accurately calculate true widths of drill hole intersections.
These nine holes have been successful in providing greater guidance as to the shape and nature of gold mineralisation at APTA, specifically identifying a number of thick, high-grade, plunging shoots, surrounded by a lower grade halo. The Anzá geological team is working to develop 3D models of the mineralisation that will assist in future targeting.
Economically, such shoots could be highly significant as they would likely be of extreme importance for any operation at APTA, and therefore represent the primary target for ongoing drilling.
The mineralisation thus far extends over a strike length in excess of 800m and remains open in several directions according to the most recent interpretation of the mineralisation.
Figure 1. Drill Hole Locations
Figure 2. Mineralisation Outline, North APTA
Figure 3. Section MAP-089 and MAP-085 (off section)
Figure 4. Section MAP-091
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
