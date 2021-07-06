Orosur Mining : Colombia Update

Orosur Mining Inc - Colombia Update Assays from nine additional holes

high-grade gold intersections with associated silver and zinc- including 59.55m @ 9.61g/t Au and 61.75m @ 2.05g/t Au. Current drilling program nearing completion as planned

Further assays expected in due course

Regional field work progressing well.

Major geophysical surveys planned. London, July 6th, 2021. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX/AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of Minera Anzá's drilling campaign currently underway at the Company's Anzá project in Colombia. Results of further nine holes (MAP-083 to MAP-091). Assay results for nine additional diamond drillholes have been received from the ALS Chemex's laboratory in Lima, Peru. Significant results from these holes include: MAP-086 3.90m @ 6.13g/t Au, 17.27g/t Ag, 0.79% Zn 18.72m @ 2.85g/t Au, 2.95g/t Ag, 1.59% Zn MAP-089 4.3m @ 9.31g/t Au, 5.4g/t Ag, 6.14% Zn 59.55m @ 9.61g/t Au, 6.23g/t Ag, 3.75% Zn MAP-090 3.1m @ 12.96g/t Au, 2.56g/t Ag, 4.66% Zn 6.05m @ 9.91g/t Au, 1.56g/t Ag, 0.48% Zn 3.70m @ 7.43g/t Au, 1.38g/t Ag, 0.08% Zn MAP-091 61.75m @ 2.05g/t Au, 3.3g/t Ag, 0.82% Zn Full results are detailed in table 1: Hole No From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au g/t Ag % Zn MAP083 191.40 207.95 16.55 0.88 15.11 0.50 including 195.30 207.95 12.65 1.08 19.52 0.41 MAP083 219.80 232.20 12.40 0.20 0.93 0.85 including 224.94 228.10 3.16 0.29 1.20 2.40 MAP083 232.20 245.60 13.40 0.32 1.10 2.61 including 232.90 234.00 1.10 1.19 2.04 7.88 MAP084 258.00 260.30 2.30 1.66 0.74 0.57 MAP084 344.85 345.60 0.75 0.84 1.48 9.09 MAP085 301.55 327.00 25.45 0.48 2.64 0.47

including 314.80 317.70 2.90 1.27 2.87 2.41 including 324.70 326.25 1.55 1.03 4.05 1.46 MAP086 179.20 183.10 3.90 6.13 17.27 0.79 including 180.70 181.30 0.60 36.00 63.80 4.44 MAP086 215.35 234.07 18.72 2.85 2.95 1.59 including 216.90 220.35 3.45 3.02 2.49 1.40 including 226.7 230.2 3.50 8.18 4.70 1.55 including 232.57 233.10 0.53 9.01 7.66 0.78 MAP086 242.61 243.95 1.34 0.61 1.10 1.76 MAP087 119.70 120.65 0.95 1.14 8.49 0.57 MAP087 152.80 155.35 2.55 0.95 6.84 3.53 including 154.90 155.35 0.45 1.87 8.84 1.71 MAP087 200.85 203.20 2.35 0.38 3.81 - MAP087 222.50 223.150 0.65 2.98 0.61 0.78 MAP087 231.40 232.10 0.70 6.92 1.32 1.10 MAP087 320.10 323.00 2.90 0.36 11.39 0.42 MAP088 204.30 207.70 3.40 0.34 21.92 0.01 MAP088 218.64 223.05 4.41 0.29 2.61 1.00 MAP088 246.80 278.25 31.45 0.74 1.96 0.21 including 247.40 253.05 5.65 1.29 2.54 0.19 including 276.20 278.25 2.05 1.70 2.07 0.25 MAP088 284.75 296.4 11.65 0.78 2.31 2.15 MAP088 438.25 443.35 5.10 0.68 11.40 0.05 MAP089 204.00 204.75 0.75 7.08 100.00 0.19 MAP089 214.55 218.60 4.05 1.30 7.16 0.16 MAP089 251.10 255.40 4.30 9.31 5.40 6.14 including 251.75 254.50 2.75 14.16 7.67 9.38 MAP089 275.10 334.65 59.55 9.61 6.23 3.75 including 288.95 323.70 34.75 15.86 7.56 6.21 including 311.45 323.70 12.25 36.08 11.65 8.48 MAP090 149.95 152.40 2.45 1.14 3.46 1.58 including 150.55 151.40 0.85 2.51 5.96 2.61 MAP090 158.05 159.35 1.30 2.56 2.41 2.58 including 158.90 159.35 0.45 6.40 1.88 6.16 MAP090 174.30 177.40 3.10 12.9 2.7 4.67 including 175.40 177.40 2.00 19.80 2.55 2.36 MAP090 180.15 186.20 6.05 9.91 1.56 0.48 including 181.65 182.40 0.75 24.40 2.06 0.93 including 184.50 186.20 1.70 22.58 3.35 0.80 MAP090 206.00 209.70 3.70 7.43 1.38 0.08 including 208.40 208.95 0.55 44.00 4.59 0.05 MAP090 225.25 229.2 3.95 0.96 2.47 0.02 including 227.90 229.20 1.3 2.23 1.69 0.02 MAP090 289.70 290.90 1.20 5.64 2.15 0.11 MAP091 99.10 99.85 0.75 1.33 4.27 0.02

MAP091 106.70 108.30 1.60 0.55 6.99 0.03 MAP091 115.00 120.30 5.30 1.09 1.93 0.16 including 115.00 115.60 0.60 4.60 3.33 0.44 MAP091 142.10 153.25 11.15 0.46 0.71 0.25 MAP091 162.70 166.55 3.85 1.33 1.01 0.44 including 165.15 166.00 0.85 3.79 1.11 0.29 MAP091 199.70 202.20 2.50 6.82 0.95 - MAP091 222.55 284.3 61.75 2.05 3.30 0.83 including 223.00 224.80 1.80 8.75 5.28 2.91 including 232.00 233.00 1.00 4.34 3.85 2.12 including 237.90 238.30 0.40 6.99 4.03 4.54 including 250.50 253.05 2.55 9.08 2.78 0.75 including 268.05 277.45 9.40 5.12 3.25 2.37 MAP091 316.2 320.88 4.68 2.33 1.72 0.14 including 320.4 320.88 0.48 11.10 4.30 0.89 MAP091 346.00 355.75 9.75 0.92 0.23 0.02 including 346.00 348.65 2.65 1.93 0.30 0.02 Table 1. Drill Intercepts*. (* Intersections are reported as down-hole widths, not true widths. The Company does not yet have sufficient drilling information to accurately calculate true widths of drill hole intersections. These nine holes have been successful in providing greater guidance as to the shape and nature of gold mineralisation at APTA, specifically identifying a number of thick, high-grade, plunging shoots, surrounded by a lower grade halo. The Anzá geological team is working to develop 3D models of the mineralisation that will assist in future targeting. Economically, such shoots could be highly significant as they would likely be of extreme importance for any operation at APTA, and therefore represent the primary target for ongoing drilling. The mineralisation thus far extends over a strike length in excess of 800m and remains open in several directions according to the most recent interpretation of the mineralisation.

Figure 1. Drill Hole Locations Figure 2. Mineralisation Outline, North APTA

Figure 3. Section MAP-089 and MAP-085 (off section) Figure 4. Section MAP-091

