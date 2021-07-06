Log in
Orosur Mining : Colombia Update

07/06/2021 | 02:16am EDT
Orosur Mining Inc - Colombia Update

  • Assays from nine additional holes
  • Multiple high-grade gold intersections with associated silver and zinc- including 59.55m @ 9.61g/t Au and 61.75m @ 2.05g/t Au.
  • Current drilling program nearing completion as planned
  • Further assays expected in due course
  • Regional field work progressing well.
  • Major geophysical surveys planned.

London, July 6th, 2021. Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSX/AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of Minera Anzá's drilling campaign currently underway at the Company's Anzá project in Colombia.

Results of further nine holes (MAP-083 to MAP-091).

Assay results for nine additional diamond drillholes have been received from the ALS Chemex's laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Significant results from these holes include:

MAP-086 3.90m @ 6.13g/t Au, 17.27g/t Ag, 0.79% Zn 18.72m @ 2.85g/t Au, 2.95g/t Ag, 1.59% Zn

MAP-089 4.3m @ 9.31g/t Au, 5.4g/t Ag, 6.14% Zn

59.55m @ 9.61g/t Au, 6.23g/t Ag, 3.75% Zn

MAP-090 3.1m @ 12.96g/t Au, 2.56g/t Ag, 4.66% Zn

6.05m @ 9.91g/t Au, 1.56g/t Ag, 0.48% Zn

3.70m @ 7.43g/t Au, 1.38g/t Ag, 0.08% Zn

MAP-091 61.75m @ 2.05g/t Au, 3.3g/t Ag, 0.82% Zn

Full results are detailed in table 1:

Hole No

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

g/t Au

g/t Ag

% Zn

MAP083

191.40

207.95

16.55

0.88

15.11

0.50

including

195.30

207.95

12.65

1.08

19.52

0.41

MAP083

219.80

232.20

12.40

0.20

0.93

0.85

including

224.94

228.10

3.16

0.29

1.20

2.40

MAP083

232.20

245.60

13.40

0.32

1.10

2.61

including

232.90

234.00

1.10

1.19

2.04

7.88

MAP084

258.00

260.30

2.30

1.66

0.74

0.57

MAP084

344.85

345.60

0.75

0.84

1.48

9.09

MAP085

301.55

327.00

25.45

0.48

2.64

0.47

including

314.80

317.70

2.90

1.27

2.87

2.41

including

324.70

326.25

1.55

1.03

4.05

1.46

MAP086

179.20

183.10

3.90

6.13

17.27

0.79

including

180.70

181.30

0.60

36.00

63.80

4.44

MAP086

215.35

234.07

18.72

2.85

2.95

1.59

including

216.90

220.35

3.45

3.02

2.49

1.40

including

226.7

230.2

3.50

8.18

4.70

1.55

including

232.57

233.10

0.53

9.01

7.66

0.78

MAP086

242.61

243.95

1.34

0.61

1.10

1.76

MAP087

119.70

120.65

0.95

1.14

8.49

0.57

MAP087

152.80

155.35

2.55

0.95

6.84

3.53

including

154.90

155.35

0.45

1.87

8.84

1.71

MAP087

200.85

203.20

2.35

0.38

3.81

-

MAP087

222.50

223.150

0.65

2.98

0.61

0.78

MAP087

231.40

232.10

0.70

6.92

1.32

1.10

MAP087

320.10

323.00

2.90

0.36

11.39

0.42

MAP088

204.30

207.70

3.40

0.34

21.92

0.01

MAP088

218.64

223.05

4.41

0.29

2.61

1.00

MAP088

246.80

278.25

31.45

0.74

1.96

0.21

including

247.40

253.05

5.65

1.29

2.54

0.19

including

276.20

278.25

2.05

1.70

2.07

0.25

MAP088

284.75

296.4

11.65

0.78

2.31

2.15

MAP088

438.25

443.35

5.10

0.68

11.40

0.05

MAP089

204.00

204.75

0.75

7.08

100.00

0.19

MAP089

214.55

218.60

4.05

1.30

7.16

0.16

MAP089

251.10

255.40

4.30

9.31

5.40

6.14

including

251.75

254.50

2.75

14.16

7.67

9.38

MAP089

275.10

334.65

59.55

9.61

6.23

3.75

including

288.95

323.70

34.75

15.86

7.56

6.21

including

311.45

323.70

12.25

36.08

11.65

8.48

MAP090

149.95

152.40

2.45

1.14

3.46

1.58

including

150.55

151.40

0.85

2.51

5.96

2.61

MAP090

158.05

159.35

1.30

2.56

2.41

2.58

including

158.90

159.35

0.45

6.40

1.88

6.16

MAP090

174.30

177.40

3.10

12.9

2.7

4.67

including

175.40

177.40

2.00

19.80

2.55

2.36

MAP090

180.15

186.20

6.05

9.91

1.56

0.48

including

181.65

182.40

0.75

24.40

2.06

0.93

including

184.50

186.20

1.70

22.58

3.35

0.80

MAP090

206.00

209.70

3.70

7.43

1.38

0.08

including

208.40

208.95

0.55

44.00

4.59

0.05

MAP090

225.25

229.2

3.95

0.96

2.47

0.02

including

227.90

229.20

1.3

2.23

1.69

0.02

MAP090

289.70

290.90

1.20

5.64

2.15

0.11

MAP091

99.10

99.85

0.75

1.33

4.27

0.02

MAP091

106.70

108.30

1.60

0.55

6.99

0.03

MAP091

115.00

120.30

5.30

1.09

1.93

0.16

including

115.00

115.60

0.60

4.60

3.33

0.44

MAP091

142.10

153.25

11.15

0.46

0.71

0.25

MAP091

162.70

166.55

3.85

1.33

1.01

0.44

including

165.15

166.00

0.85

3.79

1.11

0.29

MAP091

199.70

202.20

2.50

6.82

0.95

-

MAP091

222.55

284.3

61.75

2.05

3.30

0.83

including

223.00

224.80

1.80

8.75

5.28

2.91

including

232.00

233.00

1.00

4.34

3.85

2.12

including

237.90

238.30

0.40

6.99

4.03

4.54

including

250.50

253.05

2.55

9.08

2.78

0.75

including

268.05

277.45

9.40

5.12

3.25

2.37

MAP091

316.2

320.88

4.68

2.33

1.72

0.14

including

320.4

320.88

0.48

11.10

4.30

0.89

MAP091

346.00

355.75

9.75

0.92

0.23

0.02

including

346.00

348.65

2.65

1.93

0.30

0.02

Table 1. Drill Intercepts*.

(* Intersections are reported as down-hole widths, not true widths. The Company does not yet have

sufficient drilling information to accurately calculate true widths of drill hole intersections.

These nine holes have been successful in providing greater guidance as to the shape and nature of gold mineralisation at APTA, specifically identifying a number of thick, high-grade, plunging shoots, surrounded by a lower grade halo. The Anzá geological team is working to develop 3D models of the mineralisation that will assist in future targeting.

Economically, such shoots could be highly significant as they would likely be of extreme importance for any operation at APTA, and therefore represent the primary target for ongoing drilling.

The mineralisation thus far extends over a strike length in excess of 800m and remains open in several directions according to the most recent interpretation of the mineralisation.

Figure 1. Drill Hole Locations

Figure 2. Mineralisation Outline, North APTA

Figure 3. Section MAP-089 and MAP-085 (off section)

Figure 4. Section MAP-091

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orosur Mining Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 06:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
