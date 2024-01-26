Orosur Mining Inc - South America-focused minerals explorer and developer - Reports net loss from continuing operations in the three months to November 30 of USD392,000, narrowed from a USD543,000 loss the year prior. No revenue was disclosed. Corporate and administration expenses totalled USD468,000, up from USD436,000 the year before. Cash balance at period end was USD2.1 million, down from USD3.7 million at the same time one year prior.
Current stock price: 4.10 pence
12-month change: down 50%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
