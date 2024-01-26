Orosur Mining Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia, Argentina and Brazil. Its El Pantano Project is an early-stage gold and silver exploration project in the Deseado Massif region of Santa Cruz state in southern Argentina. The El Pantano Project comprises nine contiguous exploration licenses that total 607 square kilometers (km2). Its Ariquemes project consists of a package of 34 granted licenses and applications in the Brazilian state of Rhondonia, totaling approximately 2800 km2. Anza Project is its flagship project, which is a joint venture between the Company and two gold producers in Newmont and Agnico Eagle. The Anza project consists of seven licenses (three granted and four applications) totaling approximately 207km2. The Anza project is located in the Western Cordilleran region of Colombia.

Sector Gold