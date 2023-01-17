Advanced search
    OMI   CA6871961059

OROSUR MINING INC.

(OMI)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto  -  2023-01-15
0.1450 CAD   -3.33%
Orosur says talks with Minera on potential joint venture progressing
AN
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia update
AQ
Orosur Mining Inc and Minera Monte Águila SAS Announce Colombia Update
CI
Orosur says talks with Minera on potential joint venture progressing

01/17/2023 | 12:22pm EST
(Alliance News) - Orosur Mining Inc on Tuesday said talks with Minera Monte Aguila over a potential joint venture for Orosur's flagship Anza project in Colombia are progressing.

The South America-focused minerals exploration and development company said the negotiations were regarding the completion of the Mining Company Constituents documents with Minera, a Medellin, Colombia-based company operating in the mining and metals sector.

Orosur said Minera has agreed to make a USD2 million phase 2 payment contemplated by the exploration agreement to Orosur, in advance of finalising the Mining Company Constituents Documents. The funds are expected to be received soon.

Further, the process of forming a new joint-venture company is underway, according to Orosur. It will hold a 49% stake, whereas Minera's will hold a 51% interest.

After the formation of the mining company and entering into the Mining Company Constituents Documents, Minera may also earn an additional 14% ownership if it has spent USD20 million in qualifying exploration expenditures on the project on or prior to the fourth anniversary of the parties entering the Mining Company Constituents Documents.

If this phase 2 earn-in is completed, Minera would own 65% of the joint-venture mining company to Orosur's remaining 35%, Orosur said.

"We are pleased that Minera will be advancing to phase 2 of the project and that the USD2 million will be paid soon. Both actions support the company's continued belief in the strength and potential of the project," said Orosur Executive Chair Louis Castro.

Shares in Orosur closed down 2.5% to 8.58 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COLOMBIA -0.48% 306.523963 Real-time Quote.6.02%
OROSUR MINING INC. -3.33% 0.145 End-of-day quote.61.11%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -1,11 M - -
Net cash 2022 4,31 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 20,4 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 84,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bradley William George Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Victor Johan Hugo Chief Financial Officer
Louis Emmanuel Castro Executive Chairman
Thomas Peter Masney Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Kurt von Schirnding Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OROSUR MINING INC.61.11%20
NEWMONT CORPORATION15.15%43 140
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.45%34 217
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED7.62%25 523
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.12.19%20 049
POLYUS0.00%16 502