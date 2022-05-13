Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/13 03:34:09 am EDT
32.17 EUR   -4.88%
03:03aCare home operator Orpea skips dividend as it faces major debt repayments
RE
05/02ORPEA : Document
PU
05/02Embattled Nursing Home Group Orpea Appoints New CEO Amid Patient Mistreatment Scandal
MT
Care home operator Orpea skips dividend as it faces major debt repayments

05/13/2022 | 03:03am EDT
Logo of French care homes company Orpea in Reze

May 13 (Reuters) - French care home group Orpea, which faces criminal complaints over how it runs its centers and treats its elderly residents, said on Friday it would not pay a dividend on 2021 earnings and announced a financing scheme with its lenders as it faces major debt repayments.

The firm said that with access to financial markets being closed off and and a planned asset disposal program slowing down, it had signed an agreement with its banks for a secured syndicated facility of 1.73 billion euros.

Orpea saw its net profit plunge to 65.2 million euros in 2021, from 160 million euros a year earlier and its net financial debt increased by 1.23 billion euros to 7.89 billion euros end 2021 due to the sustained property development and acquisition strategy, the company said.

Its shares opened nearly 2% lower on Friday.

Orpea is at the center of allegations of malpractice, which it has repeatedly denied, after a book by independent journalist Victor Castanet revealed claims of severe failings in hygiene care in a home for elderly people in a wealthy Paris suburb.

The French government said in March it planned to file a criminal complaint against Orpea over allegations.

Orpea is facing major debt repayments, including 850 million euros maturing in the second half of 2022 and 983 million in 2023. In order to reduce debt, it intends to sell more than 3 billion euros worth of assets by end 2025, it said in an earnings statement.

The firm, which operates across 23 countries and is one of Europe's biggest for-profit care home operators alongside French rival Korian, has a real estate portfolio valued at more than 8 billion euros. (Reporting by Diana Mandiá Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ORPEA
03:03aCare home operator Orpea skips dividend as it faces major debt repayments
RE
05/02ORPEA : Document
PU
05/02Embattled Nursing Home Group Orpea Appoints New CEO Amid Patient Mistreatment Scandal
MT
05/02Care homes group Orpea, at centre of probes, names new CEO
RE
05/02ORPEA Appoints Laurent Guillot as CEO
CI
05/02ORPEA : Nomination
CO
04/26Orpea Says Independent Probe Confirms Understaffing, Mishandling of Public Funds at Nur..
MT
04/26French care homes firm Orpea delays annual report as it faces probes
RE
04/26France's Orpea to Delay Publication of FY21 Results Amid Nursing Home Scandal
MT
04/26French care homes firm Orpea delays annual report as it faces probes
RE
More news
