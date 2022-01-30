Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  ORPEA
  News
  Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 01/28 11:39:47 am
41.88 EUR   +5.92%
05:04pFrance's Orpea dismisses director general amid mistreatment claims
RE
04:11pORPEA : Presse release of 30 January 2022
PU
01/28MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 28, 2022
France's Orpea dismisses director general amid mistreatment claims

01/30/2022 | 05:04pm EST
PARIS (Reuters) - The board of French elderly care home group Orpea has dismissed the company's director general Yves Le Masne, the company said on Sunday amid claims of resident mistreatment made in a book.

The company appointed the current non-executive chairman, Philippe Charrier, as new chief executive officer, it said in a statement.

Orpea's shares lost about half of their value last week after the publication of extracts of a book accusing the company of mistreatment on the elderly were published in a newspaper. The company has denied the accusations.

"Mr. Charrier's mission will be to ensure, under the Board's control, that the best practices are applied throughout the company and to shed full light on the allegations made," the company said in a statement.

The book "Les Fossoyeurs" (The Gravediggers) by journalist Victor Castenet, which went on sale on Wednesday, said food and care products in an Orpea home in a wealthy neighbourhood close to Paris were being rationed although the residents paid monthly fees of several thousand euros.

The company, under massive pressure from both the French government and shareholders, said last week it would hire two firms to look into mistreatment claims. These were still in the process of being designated, it said.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 270 M 4 760 M 4 760 M
Net income 2021 246 M 274 M 274 M
Net Debt 2021 9 721 M 10 836 M 10 836 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 2 705 M 3 020 M 3 016 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,91x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 54 424
Free-Float 94,9%
