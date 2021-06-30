New developments: 6 acquisitions in
3 countries
30 June 2021
3 acquisitions in Ireland:
ORPEA becomes no. 1
Acquisition of FirstCare*
Great potential for development and complementary care offerings
Attractive locations, close to the centre of Dublin,
that complement TLC and Brindley Healthcare locations
* subject to the agreement of competition authorities
3
Beneavin House
Mountpleasant Lodge
Dublin
Kildare
150 beds
81 beds
Facilities in
excellent locations
Beneavin Manor
Blainroe Lodge
Wicklow
115 beds
71 beds
4
Acquisition of Belmont House and of the remaining stake (50%) in Brindley Healthcare
Acquisition
of the remaining stake in Brindley Healthcare
Simultaneous acquisition of the flagship facility in Dublin: Belmont House
5
