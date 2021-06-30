Log in
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/29 11:35:07 am
103.1 EUR   -0.58%
New developments: 6 acquisitions in 3 countries

06/30/2021 | 12:16am EDT
New developments: 6 acquisitions in

3 countries

30 June 2021

3 acquisitions in Ireland:

ORPEA becomes no. 1

Acquisition of FirstCare*

  1. long-standingplayer in long- term care

Great potential for development and complementary care offerings

  • Founded in 1994, 4th largest private nursing home operator
  • A total of 8 facilities (857 beds)
    • 6 open (551 beds)
    • 2 under construction (306 beds)
  • A high-quality network: first-class reputation, single rooms make up over 90% of capacity, excellent locations, mainly in Dublin and neighbouring counties of Wicklow and Kildare
  • 2020 revenue: €32 million (at maturity: €50 million)
  • Acquisition of 50% of the real estate (2 opened facilities and 2 greenfield sites)
  • Complements TLC and Brindley Healthcare geographically and in terms of synergies
  • Possibilities for expansion and specialisation in post-acute and rehabilitation
  • High growth potential taken on board with embedded revenue growth of over 55%

Attractive locations, close to the centre of Dublin,

that complement TLC and Brindley Healthcare locations

* subject to the agreement of competition authorities

3

Beneavin House

Mountpleasant Lodge

Dublin

Kildare

150 beds

81 beds

Facilities in

excellent locations

Beneavin Manor

Blainroe Lodge

Dublin

Wicklow

115 beds

71 beds

4

Acquisition of Belmont House and of the remaining stake (50%) in Brindley Healthcare

Acquisition

of the remaining stake in Brindley Healthcare

Simultaneous acquisition of the flagship facility in Dublin: Belmont House

  • ORPEA acquired 50% of Brindley in September 2020, with a buyout option on the horizon for 2022
  • A total of 10 facilities (574 beds), with expansion possibilities
  • Acquisition of 9 buildings
  • The takeover will enable the acceleration of synergies with TLC, then FirstCare
  • Dublin's most beautiful facility with 157 beds and one of the best reputations in the country
  • A reputation for excellence in care, recognised by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA)
  • Acquisition of the real estate

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:15:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 227 M 5 031 M 5 031 M
Net income 2021 243 M 289 M 289 M
Net Debt 2021 10 006 M 11 907 M 11 907 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,9x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 6 660 M 7 929 M 7 925 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 54 424
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 103,10 €
Average target price 122,41 €
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves François Marie Le Masne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Charrier Chairman
Jean-Claude Pierre Brdenk Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix Independent Director
Thierry Mabille de Poncheville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORPEA-4.14%8 123
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.85.78%1 537
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.16.98%1 347
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC16.48%960
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED13.41%768
HUMANA AB (PUBL)10.47%403