Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ORPEA    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/23 04:32:51 am
96.09 EUR   +1.04%
04:15aORPEA : 2020 half-year results
PU
09/22ORPEA GROUP : H1 2020: Business and Profitability Strongly Resilient
BU
09/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TikTok U.S. deal in jeopardy
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORPEA : 2020 half-year results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 04:15am EDT

2020 Half-Year results

22 September 2020

Agenda

  1. Management of Covid-19
  2. Network and development
  3. 2020 Half-Year results
  4. Acquisition of Brindley group in Ireland
  5. Strategy and outlook

Appendix

2

Comprehensive offering of mid-term and long-term care for physical and mental conditions

Core businesses

Complementary businesses

HOMECARE

AND HOME

SERVICES

ORPEA dependency care offering

MEDICALISED

NURSING HOMES

ASSISTED LIVING

FACILITIES

Alzheimer units

High dependency units Day care

POST-ACUTE AND

PSYCHIATRIC

HOSPITALS

  • Specialisations in post-acute:musculoskeletal, geriatric, addiction treatment, cardiology, nervous system, respiratory, oncology

Ambulatory,

post-acute

and psy.

Complementary activities to meet the demand of existing and future patients and residents

3

Salzburg, Austria

Management of Covid-19

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 08:14:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ORPEA
04:15aORPEA : 2020 half-year results
PU
09/22ORPEA GROUP : H1 2020: Business and Profitability Strongly Resilient
BU
09/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : TikTok U.S. deal in jeopardy
09/21ORPEA : Press release
PU
09/21ORPEA :  Press Release
BU
09/17ORPEA : half-yearly earnings release
07/21ORPEA : Resilient H1 2020 revenue, up +3.5% to 1,904 million
PU
07/21ORPEA : Resilient H1 2020 Revenue: +3.5% (1,904 million)
BU
07/21Care home operator Orpea suffers rare sales drop, flags recovery
RE
07/21ORPEA : Icade acquires 9 healthcare facilities in germany and france from orpea ..
BU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 920 M 4 581 M 4 581 M
Net income 2020 179 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2020 8 252 M 9 643 M 9 643 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
Yield 2020 1,21%
Capitalization 6 141 M 7 190 M 7 176 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,67x
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 52 409
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 111,81 €
Last Close Price 95,10 €
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yves François Marie Le Masne Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Charrier Chairman
Jean-Claude Pierre Brdenk Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix Independent Director
Thierry Mabille de Poncheville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORPEA-16.80%7 190
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-3.37%635
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-15.18%618
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-13.54%603
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-62.17%509
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-3.12%353
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group