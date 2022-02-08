ORPEA : 2021 activity in line with objectives

MESSAGE FROM PHILIPPE CHARRIER, CHAIRMAN AND CEO, TO RESIDENTS,

PATIENTS, THEIR FAMILIES AND TO EMPLOYEES

LAUNCH OF ADMINISTRATIVE INSPECTIONS AND INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL

EVALUATION MISSIONS

2021 ACTIVITY IN LINE WITH OBJECTIVES

Q4 2021 REVENUE AT €1,105 MILLION

REVENUE AT MILLION 2021 REVENUE AT €4,285 MILLION

Puteaux, 8 February 2022 (6:00 pm CET)

The ORPEA Group, a world leader in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post- acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services), today announces its revenue for the FY2021 (12 months to 31 December 2021) and provides an update on recent events related to the allegations made against the Group.

Philippe Charrier, Chairman and CEO of ORPEA addresses the Residents, Patients, Families and Employees

"Having read the serious allegations contained in the book published on 26 January 2022, I am fully aware of the concern, incomprehension and doubt felt by residents, patients and their families. I am also thinking of the 70,000 employees of the Group who, within our facilities, demonstrate an outstanding commitment to accompanying and caring for more than 250,000 patients or residents per year in the best possible conditions.

In carrying out this mission, the requirement for quality has always been an essential and paramount dimension. This requirement is at the heart of ORPEA's identity and development model. Today, however, it is being seriously challenged.

The objective that guides each of my decisions is to ensure, under the control of the Board of Directors and relying in particular on the independent external evaluation assignments that have already begun, that best practices are applied and monitored throughout the company.

ORPEA wishes to be able to play its full part in supporting and implementing any new measures that may be decided upon to improve the conditions for the care of dependent persons."

Launch of administrative inspections and independent external evaluation missions

The government has ordered two investigations, one by the General Inspectorate of Social Affairs (Igas) and the other by the General Inspectorate of Finance (Igf), whose final report is expected mid-March, based on the public information available to date.

For its part, ORPEA's Board of Directors announced on 1 February that it was mandating two independent firms, Alvarez & Marsal and Grant Thornton, which have already begun their work.

The complementarity of these two internationally renowned firms guarantees the effectiveness and comprehensiveness of the assessment. Both firms will have access to all the information of ORPEA and its subsidiaries that they deem necessary. The ORPEA Group's Board of Directors is directly monitoring these two assignments. The conclusions of Alvarez & Marsal and Grant Thornton will be made available to the competent authorities and will be the subject of a specific communication.

