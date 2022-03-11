ORPEA : 2021 financial indicators2021 financial indicators2021 financial indicators2021 financial indicators

2021 FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Puteaux (France), 11 March 2022 (6:30 pm CET)

Philippe Charrier, CEO of ORPEA, issued the following statement:

"First and foremost, I wish to convey my full support to residents, patients and their families. I appreciate how they must feel in the face of the allegations against the Group and the ongoing discussions around care for the elderly. I wish to reassure them that we have been doing everything to shed light on what we are accused of. We owe this transparency to all of our stakeholders, and above all to residents and their families.

This is also why the Board of Directors immediately created an ad-hoc Committee and appointed Grant Thornton and Alvarez & Marsal to perform independent external evaluation missions. All of our teams are fully cooperating in order to facilitate their work.

Since the end of January, around 150 of the Group's facilities in France have undergone administrative inspections, which the teams have welcomed with professionalism. I promise to ensure that all observations be considered with utmost seriousness and recommendations be implemented as quickly as possible. As part of the finalisation phase of the IGF and IGAS investigations1, we are working on the responses to be provided.

ORPEA fully supports the announcements made in recent days by the public authorities in France, with the aim of guaranteeing greater control, quality and transparency in nursing homes and strengthening the confidence that families have in the sector as a whole. The company is committed to deploying these measures with the utmost diligence in its facilities, with some of the measures being a continuation of actions or reflections already initiated.

Finally, now more than ever, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our 70,000 employees for their unwavering commitment to the residents, patients and families. I appreciate the total dedication that they bring to work every day and I know how much this situation has affected them. I wish to reiterate the trust that I have in them."

1 IGF: Inspection Générale des Finances - French inspectorate general for finance - and IGAS: Inspection Générale des Affaires Sociales French inspectorate general for social affairs

1