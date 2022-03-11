Log in
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ORPEA : 2021 financial indicators2021 financial indicators2021 financial indicators2021 financial indicators

03/11/2022 | 12:50pm EST
2021 FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Puteaux (France), 11 March 2022 (6:30 pm CET)

Philippe Charrier, CEO of ORPEA, issued the following statement:

"First and foremost, I wish to convey my full support to residents, patients and their families. I appreciate how they must feel in the face of the allegations against the Group and the ongoing discussions around care for the elderly. I wish to reassure them that we have been doing everything to shed light on what we are accused of. We owe this transparency to all of our stakeholders, and above all to residents and their families.

This is also why the Board of Directors immediately created an ad-hoc Committee and appointed Grant Thornton and Alvarez & Marsal to perform independent external evaluation missions. All of our teams are fully cooperating in order to facilitate their work.

Since the end of January, around 150 of the Group's facilities in France have undergone administrative inspections, which the teams have welcomed with professionalism. I promise to ensure that all observations be considered with utmost seriousness and recommendations be implemented as quickly as possible. As part of the finalisation phase of the IGF and IGAS investigations1, we are working on the responses to be provided.

ORPEA fully supports the announcements made in recent days by the public authorities in France, with the aim of guaranteeing greater control, quality and transparency in nursing homes and strengthening the confidence that families have in the sector as a whole. The company is committed to deploying these measures with the utmost diligence in its facilities, with some of the measures being a continuation of actions or reflections already initiated.

Finally, now more than ever, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our 70,000 employees for their unwavering commitment to the residents, patients and families. I appreciate the total dedication that they bring to work every day and I know how much this situation has affected them. I wish to reiterate the trust that I have in them."

1 IGF: Inspection Générale des Finances - French inspectorate general for finance - and IGAS: Inspection Générale des Affaires Sociales French inspectorate general for social affairs

1

In accordance with the press release of 23 February 2022, ORPEA is publishing a preliminary selection of key financial indicators for the financial year ended 31 December 2021. The audited financial statements will be published after the release of the various reports and initial findings of administrative investigations (IGF, standing for: Inspection Générale des Finances - French inspectorate general for finance - and IGAS, standing for: Inspection Générale des Affaires Sociales - French inspectorate general for social affairs) and external independent audits (Grant Thornton and Alvarez & Marsal), scheduled for mid-March and mid-April respectively. Should the contents of the reports and initial findings identify new elements, the Company may need to reflect this in the financial statements, depending on their materiality.

The audit of the financial statements is in progress.

The publication of these financial indicators was approved by the Board of Directors on 11 March 2022.

Key indicators for 2021 results

The 2021 results are presented in accordance with IFRS accounting standards, including IFRS 16, and pursuant to the applicable regulations and recommendations.

In € million (IFRS) - audit in progress

2021

2020

Change

Revenue

4,285

3,922

+9.2%

EBITDAR (EBITDA before rental expenses)

1,068

963

+10.9%

EBITDAR margin

24.9%

24.6%

EBITDA

1,037

926

+12.0%

2021 revenue stood at €4,285 million, up +9.2% (including +5.1% organic growth). This change reflects the contributions from new facilities opened in 2021, the acquisitions carried out (including First Care, Belmont and Brindley in Ireland and Sensato in Switzerland) and the rise in the level of activity.

EBITDAR (EBITDA before rental expenses) stood at €1,068 million, representing a margin of 24.9% on the FY2021 revenue.

Financial debt and rental commitments as at 31/12/2021

In € million (IFRS) - audit in progress

2021

2020

Net debt

7,767

6,653

Gross debt

8,809

7,542

Cash

1,042

889

Rental commitments (IFRS 16)

3,229

2,987

Amount of real-estate rental expenses (1)

383

354

  1. It should be noted, where necessary, that real-estate rental expenses are not deducted from EBITDA in accordance with IFRS 16

2

Net financial debt stood at €7,767 million. The observed increase is mainly due to the investments made in construction projects and external growth in 2021.

At end-2021, cash stood at €1,042 million.

Update on the planned acquisition of Hestia Alliance

ORPEA announces that the acquisition of the Spanish group, Hestia Alliance has eventually not been completed, due to certain key conditions precedent not being met before the long stop date.

Financial schedule

The Company will publish its financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 and hold its analyst meeting before the end of April 2022. The exact date will be communicated in due course.

Communication

The company will continue to ensure that all shareholders are fully informed of the forthcoming actions to be undertaken, in full transparency and in compliance with stock market regulations. With respect to shareholders and investors, the company will favour, in the coming period, public communication over any other form of communication.

About ORPEA (www.orpea-corp.com)

Founded in 1989, ORPEA is one of the world leaders in Dependency care (nursing homes, assisted living, post- acute and rehabilitation hospitals, mental health hospitals, home care services)

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Investor Relations

Investor Relations

Media Relations

ORPEA

NewCap

Image 7

Steve Grobet

Dusan Oresansky

Laurence Heilbronn

EVP Communication and Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Tel.: +33 (0)6 89 87 61 37

s.grobet@orpea.net

orpea@newcap.eu

lheilbronn@image7.fr

Benoit Lesieur

Charlotte Le Barbier

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +33 (0)6 78 37 27 60

b.lesieur@orpea.net

clebarbier@image7.fr

3

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 293 M 4 724 M 4 724 M
Net income 2021 246 M 271 M 271 M
Net Debt 2021 9 869 M 10 859 M 10 859 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,72x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 2 387 M 2 627 M 2 627 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,85x
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 54 424
Free-Float 94,9%
