A refoundation underpinned by strong values Financial restructuring well under way

Key features of the financial restructuring

2023 half-year results

Conclusion

Laurent Guillot

Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Lemaire

Executive Vice-President,

Finance, Procurement, IT

Laurent Guillot

Chief Executive Officer

2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

  A refoundation underpinned by strong values

Laurent Guillot

Chief Executive Officer

Key highlights

REFOUNDATION PLAN

Taking care

  • Major achievements in rebuilding labour relations
  • Resources strengthened to deliver quality care and support
  • A first step towards becoming a purpose-driven company: our values

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Operating profitability and liquidity

H1 2023 EBITDAR: down 21% vs. H1 2022

• Occupancy rate increasing at Group level, except for nursing homes in France

• Higher personnel costs incurred to improve the quality of care and support

Inflationary pressure (e.g, on food …)

Tariff adjustments spread over time: jaws effect over 2023

Real estate disposals and geographic refocusing

  • More than€200m of real estate disposals signed
  • Geographic refocusing under way (Latvia disposal)

Financial restructuring

  • 24 July: Safeguard Plan ("Plan de Sauvegarde" ) approved
  • Main next steps:
    • Early November 2023: Court of Appeal decision regarding the appeals against the AMF exemption
    • Implementation of three capital increases (Q4 2023 and Q1 2024): updating of the Business Plan

2023 outlook

FY2023E EBITDAR

As estimated on 13 July ~€705/750m

Vision to date: lower end of this range

Net cash flow before financing for 2023 : in line with Safeguard Plan

2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

Major steps forward in rebuilding labour relations (France)

28 MARCH 2023

10LOCAL SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC

Trade union elections : new representative bodies

COMMMITEES

1 in each of the 9 main areas in France and 1

at HQ level

354 STAFF REPRESENTATIVES

3 REPRESENTATIVE UNIONS

as close as possible to employees' concerns

at national level

Collective agreements signed at ORPEA SA level: towards a new normal

  • Unanimous signing of two collective agreements providing for unprecedented pay
    rises: CLINEA in December 2022 and ORPEA in June 2023
    • 13th-month bonus ("13èmemois") phased implementation between 2023 and 2025
    • General salary increase for non-executive employees applicable
    • Allocation of a budget for individual increases for executive staff
  • New profit-sharing agreement for 2023 - 2024 - 2025

2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS

