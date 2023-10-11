2023 half-year results
11 October 23
Agenda and speakers
1 A refoundation underpinned by strong values Financial restructuring well under way
2 Key features of the financial restructuring
2023 half-year results
3 Conclusion
Laurent Guillot
Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lemaire
Executive Vice-President,
Finance, Procurement, IT
Laurent Guillot
Chief Executive Officer
2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
- refoundation underpinned by strong values
Laurent Guillot
Chief Executive Officer
Key highlights
REFOUNDATION PLAN
Taking care
- Major achievements in rebuilding labour relations
- Resources strengthened to deliver quality care and support
- A first step towards becoming a purpose-driven company: our values
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Operating profitability and liquidity
›H1 2023 EBITDAR: down 21% vs. H1 2022
• Occupancy rate increasing at Group level, except for nursing homes in France
• Higher personnel costs incurred to improve the quality of care and support
•
Inflationary pressure (e.g, on food …)
•
Tariff adjustments spread over time: jaws effect over 2023
Real estate disposals and geographic refocusing
- More than€200m of real estate disposals signed
- Geographic refocusing under way (Latvia disposal)
Financial restructuring
- 24 July: Safeguard Plan ("Plan de Sauvegarde" ) approved
- Main next steps:
- Early November 2023: Court of Appeal decision regarding the appeals against the AMF exemption
- Implementation of three capital increases (Q4 2023 and Q1 2024): updating of the Business Plan
› 2023 outlook
•
FY2023E EBITDAR
-
As estimated on 13 July ~€705/750m
-
Vision to date: lower end of this range
•
Net cash flow before financing for 2023 : in line with Safeguard Plan
2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
Major steps forward in rebuilding labour relations (France)
28 MARCH 2023
10LOCAL SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC
Trade union elections : new representative bodies
COMMMITEES
1 in each of the 9 main areas in France and 1
at HQ level
354 STAFF REPRESENTATIVES
3 REPRESENTATIVE UNIONS
as close as possible to employees' concerns
at national level
Collective agreements signed at ORPEA SA level: towards a new normal
- Unanimous signing of two collective agreements providing for unprecedented pay
rises: CLINEA in December 2022 and ORPEA in June 2023
- 13th-month bonus ("13èmemois") phased implementation between 2023 and 2025
- General salary increase for non-executive employees applicable
- Allocation of a budget for individual increases for executive staff
- New profit-sharing agreement for 2023 - 2024 - 2025
2023 HALF-YEAR RESULTS
5
Disclaimer
