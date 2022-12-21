ORPEA : Additional information on the anticipated financial statements for the year 2022 12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST Send by mail :

Press release Puteaux, France, 21 December 2022 (11 pm CET) ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON THE ANTICIPATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2022 ANTICIPATED ASSET IMPAIRMENTS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022 REVISED UPWARDS TO 5.0 - 5.4 BILLION EUROS BEFORE TAX (NO CASH IMPACT ON THE GROUP) VALUE OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2022 ESTIMATED BETWEEN 6.0 AND 6.1 BILLION EUROS ORPEA is disclosing today additional and revised information on its anticipated 2022 financial statements, following in particular the preliminary information disclosed on 26 October 2022. When announcing its "ORPEA Changes with You and for You" Refoundation Plan on 15 November, ORPEA undertook to change its method vis-à-vis its stakeholders, its approach vis-à-vis care and support, and the attention paid to its employees, while restoring its financial balance. It is with a transparency mindset that ORPEA's new management continued its in-depth review of its assets in order to obtain a value adjusted to the new context of the company. Based on this work, the Group communicates today, ahead of the 2022 closing, the accounting implications of the adjustments as well as a new estimate of the value of its real estate assets. In its press release of last 26 October, the Group had announced anticipated impairments between €2.1 and €2.5 billion which related only to the part of the real estate portfolio subject to an independent annual appraisal and to intangible assets. These impairments were then estimated on the sole basis of taking into account the new business plans drawn up by facilities and at a global level, as part of the strategic review carried out by the Group in the third quarter. With regard to intangible assets, this estimate also included an increase in the risk-free rate to 2.5%. As announced in the Press Release of 26 October 2022, the Group has continued its work to review the value of the assets on its balance sheet. So, essentially: Press release With regard to real estate assets, the independent experts have finalized their 2022 valuations by taking into account an increase in capitalisation rates to 5.5% on average at Group level (versus 5.3% in 2021); in addition, the Group conducted a detailed review of its real estate assets not appraised externally,

Regarding the valuation of intangible assets, the Group completed its approach by carrying out an in- depth review of tangible assets and Capex to be taken into account in the scope of capital employed subject to the test for impairments along the IAS36 norm.

The recoverability of financial receivables relating to partnerships has been assessed on the basis of a detailed analysis of the situations and the state of the negotiations in progress. Overall, the review carried out to date concerned more than 90% of the total assets (excluding cash) appearing on the balance sheet as of 30 June 2022. It leads the Group to anticipate the recognition of additional impairments bringing the total of the anticipated amount of impairments as at 31 December 2022 at €5.0-5.4 billion pre tax, with a negative impact on equity of c. €0.6 billion taking into account the reversal of deferred tax liabilities. In addition, and following the annual review carried out by independent experts on part of the real estate assets (which represents nearly 83% of the value of the real estate portfolio as of 31 December 2022), the total value of the Group's real estate assets as at 31 December 2022 is now estimated at between €6.0 and 6.1 billion (vs. €8.4 billion as at 31 December 2021). These accounting adjustments have no cash impact on the Group. The various amounts mentioned in this press release have not been audited and will be reviewed by the company's auditors as part of the closing of the accounts for the 2022 financial year. Press release Anticipated asset impairments raised to 5.0-5.4 billion euros in €bn Reported on Reported on Total Impairments 26 October 2022 [1] 21 Decembre 2022 [2] [1] + [2] 0.8 to 1.0 +1.3 to +1.3 2.0 to 2.1 Real Independant appraisal Independant appraisal Independant appraisal 0.8 to 1.0 +0.3 1.1 = 0.8 + 0.3 Estate Internal appraisal Internal appraisal 0.9 to 1.0 0.9 to 1.0 IAS36 Assets 1.3 to 1.5 +1.2 2.5 to 2.7 Goodwill Revised business plans Adjusted capital employed Authorisations Risk free rate 2.5% Tangible assets / Capex Financial mentioned +0.4 0.4 Receivables Other +0.1 to +0.2 0.1 to 0.2 TOTAL 2.1 to 2.5 +2.9 to +3.1 5.0 to 5.4 * 2.1 to 2.3 pro forma post independant appraisal The Group has continued to review the value of the assets on its balance sheet and anticipates additional impairments to the €2.1 to 2.5 billion announced in its press release dated 26 October 2022. These additional impairments, that result from taking into account new elements, relate to real estate assets, other tangible assets, intangible assets, financial receivables, and various other assets. An anticipated depreciation of €1.1 billion on the value of real estate assets subject to an independent annual appraisal (versus the €0.8-1.0 billion announced on 26 October)

The Group had indicated on 26 October last that it expected to recognize an impairment in the value of its real estate assets of between €0.8 and 1.0 billion. This impairment only related to the assets subject to an independent annual appraisal and only covered the impact of the revision of the business plans relating to these assets, at constant capitalisation rate. To date, the Group estimates that this amount is closer to €0.8 billion.

In addition, in their assessments, the independent appraisers used higher capitalization rate than last year, with an average at Group level going from 5.3% as of 31 December 2021 to 5.5% anticipated as of 31 December 2022. This leads the Group today to anticipate the recognition of an additional impairment of these assets in the amount of €0.3 billion. Press release An anticipated depreciation of €0.9-1.0 billion on the value of real estate assets not appraised externally

With regard to the portion of the real estate portfolio not subject to an evaluation by independent experts, the review of the assets carried out internally, which aimed to unit off some assets no longer in use and to assess as faithfully as possible, the value of the assets in operation based as much as possible on market references. It leads the Group to anticipate an additional depreciation of an amount of around €0.9-1.0 billion (compared to a balance sheet value of €1.8 billion as at 31 December 2021)

In its press release of 26 October 2022, the Group had indicated that it anticipated impairments of between €1.3 billion and €1.5 billion in the value of intangible assets corresponding to goodwill and operating licenses. These impairments resulted almost entirely from the evolution of the business plans carried out as part of the strategic review conducted by the Group and from the increase in the risk free rate to 2.5%.

In preparation for the 2022 financial year-end, the Group is carrying out additional work to refine the accurate scope of the capital employed to be allocated to the Cash Generating Units (CGU). These reviews led to the reintegration of tangible assets and Capex into the scope of capital employed subject to the test for impairment along the IAS36 rules. This increase in the value of the capital employed to be tested, to be compared with the same forecasts as those used for the assessment presented last October, leads the Group to increase the impairments of the assets under review. The anticipated amount of these impairments is €2.5-2.7 billion, including nearly €2.0-2.1 billion for the sole intangible assets (mainly goodwill and authorizations).

As indicated in the press release of 26 October 2022, the Group has entered into various negotiations to recover the amount of €0.7 billion of its financial receivables related to partnerships set up by the previous management (amount appearing in the balance sheet as of 30 June 2022).

Considering the status of the ongoing discussions for the recovery of these receivables, some of which are likely to lead to litigations, Orpea estimates that an amount of around €0.4 billion would have to be impaired at the end of the financial year 2022. Press release Impairments on the value of other assets on the balance sheet anticipated for an amount of €0.1-0.2 billion.

Based on the work in progress and reviews still to be completed (which relate in particular to deferred tax assets, working capital requirement, items etc.), the Group anticipates that additional impairments on balance sheet assets may need to be recognized for an amount of approximately €0.1-0.2 billion. Value of real estate assets anticipated at €6.0-6.1 billion

Based on the work carried out to date, and following the annual review by independent appraisers, the Group expects the total value of its property portfolio to stand between €6.0 and €6.1 billion at 31 December 2022, compared to €8.4 billion at 31 December 2021 (including €0.3 billion of assets held for sale).

This anticipated change as of 31 December 2022 encompasses €5.1 billion of the real estate assets valued by independent experts as part of their annual review (corresponding to 83% of the real estate portfolio value as of 31 December 2022). As detailed above, these updated valuations are based) on the business plans drawn up for each of the Group's facilities and at global level as part of the strategic review carried out by the Group in the third quarter, and) on new assumptions made by the experts regarding the capitalization rates.

The portion of the real estate portfolio not valued by independent appraisers consists mainly of assets under construction, assets held in co-ownership and certain assets with specific characteristics (small size, sites undergoing restructuring, etc.). Post impairments, the balance sheet value of this part of the real estate portfolio is approximately €0.9-1.0 billion (versus, all other things being equal, €1.8 billion as of 31 December

2021). It has been estimated by the Group through an internal asset valuation process designed to reflect their value as accurately as possible, based as far as possible on market references. The difference between the €8.4 billion reported in the financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and the updated amount of €6.0 billion to €6.1 billion anticipated as at 31 December 2022 results mainly from: A downward revision of the value of the real estate assets for an estimated amount of €2.0-2.1 billion,

€2.0-2.1 billion, A change of approach which leads to the exclusion of certain assets that are not intended to be included in the scope of real estate portfolio (mainly some equipments and furnitures related to operated assets), for an amount of nearly €0.8 billion,

