  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  ORPEA
  News
  Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06/02 10:22:21 am EDT
25.20 EUR   -0.36%
ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2022E844774

06/02/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:46:05.547 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:46:04.477 Declarations Document NEXITY Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:46:03.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:44:10.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ACCOR Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:44:09.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:44:08.887 Declarations Document ATOS SE Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:44:07.887 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:44:06.857 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:44:05.763 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T15:44:04.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2022-06-02T14:18:03.863 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT COOPERATIF Link
null 2022-06-02T14:14:03.937 DocumentOperation Approbation BANQUE POPULAIRE BOURGOGNE FRANCHE-COMTE Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T14:06:04.657 Declarations Document UMANIS Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T14:06:03.617 DeclarationAchatVente Document UMANIS Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T14:04:03.507 DeclarationAchatVente Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T14:02:03.413 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T14:00:03.42 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-06-02T13:56:04.16 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-06-02T13:54:04.383 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-06-02T13:52:03.973 Prospectus Approbation BNP PARIBAS FORTIS FUNDING Link
null 2022-06-02T13:48:09.503 Prospectus Approbation LCL EMISSIONS Link
null 2022-06-02T13:36:05.77 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SRP GROUPE Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T11:22:03.593 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADVENIS Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T11:20:04.61 Declarations Document TECHNICOLOR Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T11:20:03.563 Declarations Document GENERIX GROUP Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T11:18:03.5 DeclarationAchatVente Document UMANIS Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T11:12:04.517 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIVOLY Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T11:12:03.487 DeclarationAchatVente Document CNP ASSURANCES Link
2022-06-02T00:00:00 2022-06-02T11:10:03.28 DeclarationAchatVente Document 1000MERCIS Link
null 2022-06-02T10:12:55.52 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-06-02T10:02:04.417 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:12:02.91 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:10:07.093 DeclarationDirigeants Document VICAT S.A. Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:10:06.107 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO HOTELS Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:10:05.103 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:10:04.057 DeclarationDirigeants Document VINCI Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:10:03.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:08:07.04 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:08:06.023 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:08:05.017 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:08:04.12 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:08:03.157 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:06:08.17 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:06:07.187 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:06:06.233 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:06:05.21 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:06:04.21 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:06:03.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:04:07.023 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:04:06 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:04:05.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:04:04.037 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:04:03.017 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:02:06.867 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:02:05.98 DeclarationDirigeants Document GERARD PERRIER INDUSTRIE Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:02:04.973 DeclarationDirigeants Document DEKUPLE Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:02:03.96 DeclarationDirigeants Document CLASQUIN Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T18:02:03.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document HEXAOM Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T17:10:03.923 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T17:10:02.977 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:58:02.91 Declarations Document FAURECIA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:56:02.973 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:28:03.95 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:28:02.953 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:26:06.087 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:26:04.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:24:09.83 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:24:08.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:24:06.06 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:24:05.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:24:03.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:22:07.04 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:22:05.983 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:22:05.053 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:22:02.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T16:20:02.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T15:38:02.847 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T15:26:03.067 DeclarationAchatVente Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T15:24:02.823 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T15:22:03.96 DeclarationAchatVente Document EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T15:22:03.037 DeclarationAchatVente Document CNP ASSURANCES Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T15:18:02.947 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T15:16:02.997 DeclarationAchatVente Document ALBIOMA Link
null 2022-06-01T12:51:58.757 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-06-01T12:42:15.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-06-01T12:32:35.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-06-01T12:32:34.577 DocumentOperation Approbation I2PO Link
null 2022-06-01T12:32:33.52 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-06-01T12:32:32.543 DocumentEnregistrement Approbation GROUPE OKWIND Link
null 2022-06-01T12:22:51.403 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-06-01T12:22:03.537 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2022-06-01T12:18:23.153 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-06-01T12:16:35.543 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-06-01T12:16:03.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T11:40:03.373 DeclarationAchatVente Document CNP ASSURANCES Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T11:38:03.28 DeclarationAchatVente Document 1000MERCIS Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T11:10:03.54 DeclarationAchatVente Document TIVOLY Link
2022-06-01T00:00:00 2022-06-01T11:08:04.053 DeclarationAchatVente Document ADVENIS Link
2022-05-31T00:00:00 2022-05-31T18:12:05.317 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2022-05-31T00:00:00 2022-05-31T18:12:04.457 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 293 M 4 574 M 4 574 M
Net income 2021 246 M 262 M 262 M
Net Debt 2021 9 869 M 10 514 M 10 514 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,65x
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 1 634 M 1 740 M 1 740 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 54 424
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ORPEA
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 25,29 €
Average target price 68,09 €
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philippe Charrier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Administration
Laure Frères Executive Vice President, Head-Quality & Medical
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix Independent Director
Thierry Mabille de Poncheville Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-71.29%1 740
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES4.06%2 274
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-22.40%1 534
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.10.08%1 064
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC23.09%1 003
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-19.29%742