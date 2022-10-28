Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:14 2022-10-28 am EDT
6.974 EUR   -16.18%
09:55aHolders Sell Off Orpea Bonds at Discounts
MT
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E869033
PU
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E869040
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2022E869040

10/28/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:49:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 659 M 4 662 M 4 662 M
Net income 2022 -155 M -156 M -156 M
Net Debt 2022 12 027 M 12 036 M 12 036 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 538 M 538 M 538 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,70x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,32 €
Average target price 25,93 €
Spread / Average Target 212%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Administration
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Bernadette Danet-Chevallier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-90.56%538
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.2.65%1 822
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-12.79%841
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-34.52%548
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-2.17%377
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-42.50%183