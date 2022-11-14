Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:26 2022-11-14 am EST
8.316 EUR   -3.57%
10:15aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E871698
PU
09:55aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E871502
PU
12:59aFrench Government-backed CDC Eyes Stake in Embattled Care Home Company Orpea
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2022E871698

11/14/2022 | 10:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:13.453 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:12.317 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:11.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:10.113 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:09.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:07.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:06.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:05.773 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:04.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:03.643 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:36:02.53 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:12.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:11.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:10.15 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:09.19 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:08.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document LEGRAND Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:07.163 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:06.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXANS Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:04.927 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:03.827 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:34:02.657 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T15:24:02.467 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T14:30:03.977 DeclarationAchatVente Document LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-11-14T00:00:00 2022-11-14T14:30:02.62 Declarations Document CGG Link
null 2022-11-14T11:26:04.873 DocumentOperation Approbation SA PRONY G3 2022 Link
null 2022-11-12T10:50:59.507 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:44:42.04 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:38:23.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:32:03.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:25:36.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:19:21.953 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:13:06.45 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-12T10:06:05.127 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:13.937 DeclarationDirigeants Document VERALLIA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:13.053 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATARI Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:12.073 DeclarationDirigeants Document LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:11.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document HAULOTTE GROUP Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:10.057 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:08.273 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:07.397 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:06.527 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:05.64 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREIT Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:04.657 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALTAREIT Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:03.677 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:08:02.793 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:06:03.68 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T18:06:02.557 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:14.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:13.667 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:12.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:11.603 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:10.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:09.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:08.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:07.157 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:06.157 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:05.013 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:03.987 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:38:02.877 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:36:14.35 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:36:13.293 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-11T00:00:00 2022-11-11T15:36:12.39 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
null 2022-11-11T12:38:07.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:31:56.517 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:25:46.04 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:19:36.947 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:13:29.733 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:07:16.143 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T12:01:03.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:54:52.487 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:48:40.163 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:42:28.943 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:36:21.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:36:14.42 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCAISE DE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
null 2022-11-11T11:30:06.637 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:23:59.263 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:17:52.243 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:11:44.333 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:10:44.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:09:45.253 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:08:45.28 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T11:02:38.61 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:56:31.313 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:50:23.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:44:18.333 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:38:12.943 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:32:04.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:25:15.927 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:19:06.657 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:12:56.75 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-11T10:06:05.153 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-10T18:58:02.967 DocumentOperation Approbation BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-11-10T18:50:02.85 Prospectus Approbation RCI BANQUE Link
null 2022-11-10T18:48:03.093 DocumentOperation Approbation NAVYA Link
null 2022-11-10T18:46:04.6 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot NAVYA Link
null 2022-11-10T18:38:05.72 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE Link
2022-11-10T00:00:00 2022-11-10T18:06:14.617 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2022-11-10T00:00:00 2022-11-10T18:06:13.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2022-11-10T00:00:00 2022-11-10T18:06:12.65 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2022-11-10T00:00:00 2022-11-10T18:06:11.637 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 15:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORPEA
10:15aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E871698
PU
09:55aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E871502
PU
12:59aFrench Government-backed CDC Eyes Stake in Embattled Care Home Company Orpea
MT
11/11Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E871440
PU
11/10Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E871240
PU
11/10Orpea Says It Will Go Ahead With Transformation Plan Despite Public Criticism from Two ..
MT
11/10France's Orpea defends strategy after two investors oppose debt plan
RE
11/09Two investors opposed to debt plan call for Orpea shareholder meeting
RE
11/08Care homes group Orpea's revenue boosted by growth outside of France
RE
11/08Orpea : Q3 2022 revenue growth of +6.4%, at 1,181m
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 648 M 4 800 M 4 800 M
Net income 2022 -241 M -248 M -248 M
Net Debt 2022 12 124 M 12 522 M 12 522 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 557 M 576 M 576 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,62 €
Average target price 21,36 €
Spread / Average Target 148%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-90.21%576
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.27.60%2 372
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-5.43%912
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-38.07%543
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-8.26%365
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-41.40%196