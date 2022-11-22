Advanced search
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:00 2022-11-22 am EST
6.750 EUR   +0.66%
09:46aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E872953
PU
09:46aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E872954
PU
08:09aMarketScreener’s World Press Review : November 22, 2022
MS
ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2022E872953

11/22/2022 | 09:46am EST
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:17.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:16.617 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:15.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:14.323 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:13.197 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:12.05 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:10.86 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:09.533 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:08.457 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:07.347 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:06.253 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:05.153 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:03.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:36:02.853 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:34:27.98 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:34:26.827 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:32:02.46 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:30:02.34 Declarations Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T15:28:02.42 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2022-11-21T23:00:00Z 2022-11-22T14:25:54.312Z DeclarationAchatVente Enregistrement LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-11-21T23:00:00Z 2022-11-22T14:23:55.379Z DeclarationAchatVente Enregistrement ATARI Link
2022-11-21T23:00:00Z 2022-11-22T14:20:10.245Z undefined Enregistrement NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-11-21T23:00:00Z 2022-11-22T14:18:36.851Z undefined Enregistrement EUREKING Link
2022-11-21T23:00:00Z 2022-11-22T14:15:28.367Z undefined Enregistrement ERYTECH PHARMA Link
2022-11-21T23:00:00Z 2022-11-22T14:06:15.94Z undefined Enregistrement DEE TECH S.A. Link
2022-11-22T00:00:00 2022-11-22T12:36:02.367 Declarations Document AEROPORTS DE PARIS Link
null 2022-11-22T12:10:43.18 Prospectus Approbation VALEO Link
null 2022-11-22T12:10:35.043 PasseportIn Depot GOLDMAN SACHS & CO WERTPAPIER GMBH Link
null 2022-11-22T12:10:23.6 PasseportIn Depot ETC ISSUANCE GMBH Link
null 2022-11-22T12:10:19.583 PasseportIn Depot CREDIT SUISSE INTERNATIONAL Link
null 2022-11-22T12:10:13.493 PasseportIn Depot VONTOBEL FINANCIAL PRODUCTS GMBH Link
null 2022-11-22T12:07:27.557 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T12:06:27.96 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T12:05:29.133 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T12:04:31.55 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T12:03:33.953 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T12:02:34.993 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:56:43.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:50:50.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:44:58.053 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:39:07.833 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:33:13.717 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:27:20.293 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:21:28.683 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:21:22.86 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2022-11-22T11:15:30.327 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:09:35.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T11:08:56.8 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-22T11:03:02.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:57:09.2 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:51:15.407 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:45:24.6 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:39:31.55 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:33:38.643 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:27:49.283 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:21:57.57 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:16:05.31 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:09:16.537 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-22T10:08:35.287 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-11-22T10:08:30.637 undefined Communique CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
null 2022-11-22T10:08:27.007 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2022-11-22T10:08:19.15 undefined Communique CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2022-11-22T10:02:04.84 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:16.713 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABIONYX PHARMA Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:15.647 DeclarationDirigeants Document INNATE PHARMA Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:14.517 DeclarationDirigeants Document QWAMPLIFY Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:13.467 DeclarationDirigeants Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:12.377 DeclarationDirigeants Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:11.267 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:10.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:09.127 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:08.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:06.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:05.86 DeclarationDirigeants Document SPARTOO Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:04.79 DeclarationDirigeants Document ATARI Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:03.673 DeclarationDirigeants Document IPSOS Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:08:02.55 DeclarationDirigeants Document LE TANNEUR ET CIE Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:06:10.353 DeclarationDirigeants Document BELIEVE Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:06:09.277 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:06:08.24 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:06:07.087 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAFRAN Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:06:05.903 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:06:04.833 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:06:03.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T18:06:02.503 DeclarationDirigeants Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T16:58:02.36 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T16:46:02.35 Declarations Document SES IMAGOTAG Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T16:00:01.78 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:56:03.683 Declarations Document AXA Link
null 2022-11-21T15:56:02.283 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot GROUPE FLO Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:38:08.103 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:38:06.66 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:38:03.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:38:02.403 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:36:37.3 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:36:35.88 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:36:34.52 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T15:36:33.207 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-21T00:00:00 2022-11-21T14:20:02.693 Declarations Document GETLINK SE Link
null 2022-11-21T13:52:11.353 Prospectus Approbation CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 14:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 663 M 4 778 M 4 778 M
Net income 2022 -636 M -652 M -652 M
Net Debt 2022 11 950 M 12 244 M 12 244 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 433 M 444 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,71 €
Average target price 18,76 €
Spread / Average Target 180%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-92.39%444
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.10.62%2 017
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-38.18%596
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-39.59%534
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-7.83%361
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-40.72%192