Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:18:51 2023-01-13 am EST
7.160 EUR   +0.39%
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E880054
PU
01/12Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E879977
PU
01/11Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E879758
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2023E880054

01/13/2023 | 09:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:14.787 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:13.763 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VERGNET SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:12.783 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:11.757 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:10.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:09.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:08.66 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:07.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:06.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:05.623 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:04.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:03.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:38:02.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:05.703 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:04.69 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:03.637 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T15:36:02.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T14:12:02.427 ResultatOffre Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:50:02.47 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:48:02.463 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:04.62 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:26:02.46 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-01-13T11:18:31.693 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:12:01.593 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:31.677 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:22.257 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:12.967 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T11:05:11.71 Declarations Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T11:05:00.423 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-01-13T10:58:25.497 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:51:58.123 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:45:27.03 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:38:56.603 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:32:27.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:32:26.74 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
null 2023-01-13T10:25:46.727 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:19:18.987 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:12:47.24 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-13T10:06:03.203 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:04:09.977 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
null 2023-01-13T10:04:03.303 undefined Communique SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
2023-01-13T00:00:00 2023-01-13T10:02:03.85 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:10.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:09.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:08.403 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:07.407 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:06.383 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:05.367 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:04.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T18:02:03.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:24:03.1 Declarations Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T17:00:03.12 Declarations Document VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T16:58:03.107 Declarations Document GECI INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:11.693 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:10.583 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:09.48 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KERING Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:08.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:07.297 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:06.233 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:05.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:04.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:46:03.083 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:15.52 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:14.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:13.45 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:12.403 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:11.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:10.413 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:09.323 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:08.333 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:07.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:44:06.23 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T15:06:03.09 Declarations Document VANTIVA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T14:20:04.527 Declarations Document CAPGEMINI Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T14:20:03.2 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
null 2023-01-12T11:20:03.243 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:08:04.163 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:08:03.103 DeclarationAchatVente Document SOMFY SA Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T11:06:03.083 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-01-12T11:03:21.987 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:50.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:39.86 undefined Communique CREDIT SUISSE AG, LONDON BRANCH Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:34.403 undefined Communique BPCE SFH Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:28.323 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:22.467 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:19.277 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:56:16.223 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:55:17.467 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-12T00:00:00 2023-01-12T10:55:16.147 PreOffre Document INTRASENSE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:48:47.67 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:42:18.13 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:35:54.723 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:29:32.383 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:23:02.74 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:16:35.2 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:10:03.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:38.633 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:33.75 undefined Communique ENGIE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:27.93 undefined Communique RCI BANQUE Link
null 2023-01-12T10:02:19.8 undefined Communique RCI BANQUE Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 14:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORPEA
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E880054
PU
01/12Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E879977
PU
01/11Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E879758
PU
01/09Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E879282
PU
01/05Orpea : Pr Emmanuel Hirsch appointed as Ethics Vice-President
PU
01/04Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E878313
PU
01/03Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E878111
PU
01/02Orpea Draws Final EUR205 Million Under 2022 Financing Deal
MT
01/02Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E877987
PU
01/02Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E877971
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 680 M 5 062 M 5 062 M
Net income 2022 -109 M -118 M -118 M
Net Debt 2022 11 399 M 12 329 M 12 329 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 461 M 499 M 499 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,13 €
Average target price 17,17 €
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA15.55%499
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-2.40%2 460
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.6.23%544
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED2.63%526
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-0.48%375
HUMANA AB (PUBL)4.16%183