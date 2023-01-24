Advanced search
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:20:56 2023-01-24 am EST
6.790 EUR   -2.86%
Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E881428
PU
Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E881267
PU
Orpea Drops Financial Restructuring Talks With Creditors, Investors Amid Valuation Issues
MT
ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2023E881428

01/24/2023 | 09:59am EST
Attachments

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 14:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 672 M 5 078 M 5 078 M
Net income 2022 -177 M -192 M -192 M
Net Debt 2022 11 289 M 12 271 M 12 271 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,79x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 452 M 491 M 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ORPEA
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,99 €
Average target price 13,69 €
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA13.25%491
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.1.65%2 544
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.6.23%542
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED0.00%526
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-2.90%365
HUMANA AB (PUBL)7.27%193