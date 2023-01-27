Advanced search
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:48:29 2023-01-27 am EST
7.150 EUR   +1.05%
01/26Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E881809
PU
01/24Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E881428
PU
01/23Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E881267
PU
ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2023E882077

01/27/2023 | 09:50am EST
Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 14:49:09 UTC.


All news about ORPEA
01/26Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E881809
01/24Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E881428
01/23Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E881267
01/19Orpea Drops Financial Restructuring Talks With Creditors, Investors Amid Valuation Issu..
01/19Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E880900
01/16Upbeat Sentiment, Inflation Hopes Extend French Stocks Rally
01/16Orpea In Talks With Creditors, Investors Over Financial Restructuring
MT
01/13Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E880054
01/12Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E879977
01/11Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E879758
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 672 M 5 070 M 5 070 M
Net income 2022 -177 M -192 M -192 M
Net Debt 2022 11 289 M 12 251 M 12 251 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 457 M 496 M 496 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ORPEA
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,08 €
Average target price 13,69 €
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA14.65%496
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.0.60%2 522
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED4.39%551
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.3.30%538
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-2.42%370
HUMANA AB (PUBL)4.42%187