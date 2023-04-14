Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:19:25 2023-04-14 am EDT
2.653 EUR   +9.63%
09:46aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894465
PU
04/13Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894234
PU
04/12Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894040
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2023E894465

04/14/2023 | 09:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:38:03.057 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:36:13.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:36:10.98 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:36:08.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:36:06.863 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:36:04.873 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:36:02.84 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KORIAN Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:34:10.12 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:34:08.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:34:06.457 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:34:04.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FNAC DARTY Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:34:02.71 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T15:32:02.763 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
null 2023-04-14T14:58:05.863 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot WENDEL Link
null 2023-04-14T14:58:03.597 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE Link
null 2023-04-14T14:56:09.533 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BOIRON Link
null 2023-04-14T14:56:04.417 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot JACQUET METALS Link
null 2023-04-14T14:54:06.97 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA Link
null 2023-04-14T14:54:04.337 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot FONCIERE INEA Link
null 2023-04-14T14:42:04.317 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot VETOQUINOL Link
null 2023-04-14T14:38:03.783 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL Link
null 2023-04-14T14:36:03.283 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot MICROPOLE Link
null 2023-04-14T14:34:03.743 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ERAMET Link
null 2023-04-14T14:32:07.09 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-04-14T14:32:04.72 Prospectus Approbation SOCIETE GENERALE SFH Link
null 2023-04-14T14:28:59.893 Prospectus Approbation NATIXIS Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T10:44:02.177 Declarations Document TRANSITION Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T10:42:03.317 Declarations Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T10:42:02.27 Declarations Document ENGIE Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T10:38:02.363 Declarations Document BUREAU VERITAS Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T10:36:02.173 Declarations Document BOOSTHEAT Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T10:34:02.297 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2023-04-14T00:00:00 2023-04-14T10:31:04.067 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOLLORE SE Link
null 2023-04-14T10:31:00.677 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-04-14T10:29:18.743 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-04-14T10:29:15.25 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-04-14T10:29:11.74 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-04-14T10:28:10.223 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-04-14T10:28:04.587 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:27:59.04 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:27:53.307 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:20:02.94 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:19:43.97 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:19:37.877 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:19:32.573 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:19:27.413 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:19:21.973 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:19:15.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:11:41.69 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:04:03.09 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-14T10:02:14.963 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-04-14T10:02:04.83 undefined Communique BPCE Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:08:03.32 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:08:02.487 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:06:05.693 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:06:04.86 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:06:04.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document BIO-UV GROUP Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:06:03.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document HOTEL MAJESTIC DE CANNES Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:06:02.107 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE FERMIERE DU CASINO MUNICIPAL DE CANNES Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:04:04.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:04:03.223 DeclarationDirigeants Document VOGO Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T18:04:02.13 DeclarationDirigeants Document INFOTEL Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:38:04.54 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:38:03.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:38:02.38 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:36:08.517 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:36:07.01 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document TELEPERFORMANCE Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:36:05.49 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:36:04.003 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:36:02.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:34:08.343 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:34:06.883 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ERAMET Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:34:05.513 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T15:34:04.203 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
null 2023-04-13T15:16:04.583 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CEGEDIM Link
null 2023-04-13T15:14:02.923 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SPIE SA Link
null 2023-04-13T15:12:04.89 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot PAREF Link
null 2023-04-13T15:10:02.673 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CARBIOS Link
null 2023-04-13T15:04:03.5 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot LEGRAND Link
null 2023-04-13T15:02:02.647 Prospectus Approbation KLEPIERRE Link
null 2023-04-13T15:00:02.567 Prospectus Approbation SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
null 2023-04-13T14:54:02.477 DocumentOperation Approbation BPCE Link
null 2023-04-13T14:52:02.433 DocumentOperation Approbation BPCE Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T14:26:02.37 Declarations Document ATLAND Link
2023-04-13T00:00:00 2023-04-13T14:24:02.27 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
null 2023-04-13T10:33:23.513 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:32:05.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:31:05.367 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-04-13T10:30:59.613 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:30:53.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:30:47.76 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:29:43.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:22:02.873 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:21:31 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:21:25.177 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:21:20.27 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:21:15.543 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:21:10.567 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:14:02.433 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-13T10:13:28.907 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 13:45:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORPEA
09:46aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894465
PU
04/13Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894234
PU
04/12Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894040
PU
04/05Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E893147
PU
03/31Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E892269
PU
03/28Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E891649
PU
03/23Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E890740
PU
03/21Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E890361
PU
03/20Orpea Secures EUR600 Million in Additional Financing for Restructuring
MT
03/20ORPEA S.A. Signs an Agreement Relating to an Additional Financing and the Adjustment of..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORPEA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 674 M 5 166 M 5 166 M
Net income 2022 -248 M -274 M -274 M
Net Debt 2022 10 876 M 12 020 M 12 020 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 156 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Average target price 5,56 €
Spread / Average Target 130%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-60.79%173
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-7.19%2 292
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.52.38%777
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED29.47%469
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-11.40%460
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-62.29%68
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer