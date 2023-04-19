Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:23:33 2023-04-19 am EDT
3.232 EUR   -3.23%
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E895156
PU
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E895211
PU
04/18Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894957
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2023E895156

04/19/2023 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:38:07.647 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:38:06.383 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:38:05.167 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:38:03.85 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ARKEMA Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:38:02.527 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:36:07.627 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document COVIVIO Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:36:06.267 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:36:04.993 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:36:03.827 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:36:02.523 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:34:08.657 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T15:34:07.38 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T14:36:02.473 Declarations Document TRANSITION Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T14:18:05.253 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
null 2023-04-19T14:18:03.593 DocumentEnregistrement Approbation MON COURTIER ENERGIE GROUPE Link
null 2023-04-19T14:10:07.747 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ORAPI Link
null 2023-04-19T14:10:04.7 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot GENFIT Link
null 2023-04-19T14:08:04.073 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot RALLYE Link
null 2023-04-19T14:02:03.78 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ASSYSTEM Link
null 2023-04-19T14:00:03.583 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot DELTA PLUS GROUP Link
null 2023-04-19T13:56:03.2 Prospectus Approbation BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-04-19T12:16:02.95 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot BOLLORE SE Link
null 2023-04-19T11:56:02.817 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T11:32:02.423 Declarations Document VERALLIA Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T11:30:02.453 Declarations Document TRANSITION Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T11:28:03.707 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T11:28:02.487 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T11:24:03.63 Declarations Document ENGIE Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T11:24:02.473 Declarations Document ACCOR Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T11:22:02.583 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T11:20:02.44 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOLLORE SE Link
null 2023-04-19T11:14:02.757 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-19T10:13:46.153 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-19T10:12:02.687 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-19T10:11:50.37 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-19T10:03:38.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-04-19T10:02:03.207 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-04-19T00:00:00 2023-04-19T10:00:03.46 ObligationDepotOP Document ICADE Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T18:08:03.097 DeclarationDirigeants Document LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T18:08:02 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T18:06:05.507 DeclarationDirigeants Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T18:06:04.397 DeclarationDirigeants Document WENDEL Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T18:06:03.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document CEGEDIM Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T18:06:01.93 DeclarationDirigeants Document AFYREN Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T15:36:01.957 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document WORLDLINE Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T15:34:07.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T15:34:05.903 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T15:34:03.417 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KORIAN Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T15:34:02.097 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T15:32:03.34 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T15:32:01.973 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T15:06:02.04 Declarations Document SOLOCAL GROUP Link
null 2023-04-18T14:20:02.37 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AMOEBA Link
null 2023-04-18T14:18:04.31 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL Link
null 2023-04-18T14:16:06.01 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot VALLOUREC Link
null 2023-04-18T14:16:02.323 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SOGECLAIR Link
null 2023-04-18T14:12:04.773 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot MERSEN Link
null 2023-04-18T14:00:02.367 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation SCIC LES 3 COLONNES DU MAINTIEN AU DOMICILE Link
null 2023-04-18T13:58:04.457 Prospectus Approbation CARREFOUR Link
null 2023-04-18T13:52:05.083 DocumentOperation Approbation MERSEN Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T11:54:01.98 Declarations Document EUREKING Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T11:52:04.86 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T11:52:02.563 DeclarationAchatVente Document BOLLORE SE Link
2023-04-18T00:00:00 2023-04-18T09:48:02.7 Declarations Document ORPEA Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:08:02.12 DeclarationDirigeants Document ELIS Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:06:08.693 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVERBIER SA Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:06:07.147 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:06:05.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:06:03.943 DeclarationDirigeants Document OBIZ Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:06:02.183 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:04:10.327 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:04:08.533 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALD Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:04:06.95 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALD Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:04:05.46 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:04:03.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:04:01.99 DeclarationDirigeants Document SIDETRADE Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:02:04.033 DeclarationDirigeants Document CYBERGUN Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:02:03.013 DeclarationDirigeants Document LAGARDERE SA Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T18:02:01.807 DeclarationDirigeants Document SAINT JEAN GROUPE Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T17:08:01.773 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T16:22:01.803 Declarations Document ERYTECH PHARMA Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T16:20:03.197 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T16:20:01.857 Declarations Document ORANGE Link
null 2023-04-17T16:14:02.003 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE DES DEPOTS ET CONSIGNATIONS Link
null 2023-04-17T15:50:02.637 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot IPSOS Link
null 2023-04-17T15:48:03.193 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AUBAY Link
null 2023-04-17T15:46:03.103 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot SCOR SE Link
null 2023-04-17T15:44:02.787 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot JCDECAUX SE Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:42:10.313 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:42:09.163 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:42:08.023 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document RENAULT Link
null 2023-04-17T15:42:06.977 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot CNP ASSURANCES Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:42:03.103 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:42:01.923 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:40:08.477 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
null 2023-04-17T15:40:07.44 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AEROPORTS DE PARIS Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:40:05.343 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:40:04.183 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:40:03.013 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-04-17T00:00:00 2023-04-17T15:40:01.813 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ORPEA
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E895156
PU
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E895211
PU
04/18Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894957
PU
04/17Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894752
PU
04/14Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894465
PU
04/13Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894234
PU
04/12Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E894040
PU
04/05Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E893147
PU
03/31Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E892269
PU
03/28Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E891649
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORPEA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 674 M 5 125 M 5 125 M
Net income 2022 -248 M -272 M -272 M
Net Debt 2022 10 876 M 11 925 M 11 925 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 216 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,34 €
Average target price 5,56 €
Spread / Average Target 66,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-45.88%237
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-8.23%2 240
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.56.41%797
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-7.02%476
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED28.02%461
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-63.53%65
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer