Regulatory News:

The Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) of Shareholders of ORPEA S.A. (Paris:ORP) (the « Company ») will be held on Tuesday 25 June 2024 at 9:30 a.m. (Paris time), at Maison de l’Artisanat, 12 avenue Marceau 75008 Paris, France.

The preliminary notice to the meeting, including the agenda of the meeting, the draft resolutions, as well as information regarding the formalities to participate and to vote at the Shareholders’ Meeting, was published in the French Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) today.

This preliminary notice of meeting is available on the Company’s website, as are the information and documents related to the Shareholders’ Meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, which may be consulted at this following address: https://www.emeis-group.com/en/orpea-s-a/shareholders/shareholder-meeting/.

Any Shareholders may request the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code from Société Générale – Département Titres et Bourse – Services des Assemblées, 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, France (the centralizing establishment mandated by the Company).

The documents, which will be available on the Shareholders’ Meeting’s desk, can be consulted by the Shareholders at ORPEA S.A, 12 rue Jean Jaurès 93813 Puteaux Cedex, during a period of 15 days prior to the date of the Shareholders' Meeting.

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.

ORPEA S.A., the Group's parent company, is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis-group.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240517232666/en/