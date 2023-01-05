Advanced search
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2023-01-05 am EST
6.694 EUR   -0.24%
Orpea : Pr Emmanuel Hirsch appointed as Ethics Vice-President
PU
01/04Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E878313
PU
01/03Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E878111
PU
ORPEA : Pr Emmanuel Hirsch appointed as Ethics Vice-President

01/05/2023 | 12:58pm EST
Press release

Puteaux, France 3 january 2023

PROFESSOR EMMANUEL HIRSCH IS APPOINTED ETHICS VICE- PRESIDENT OF THE ORPEA GROUP

Professor Emmanuel HIRSCH, appointed Ethics Vice-President OF THE ORPEA GROUP, will be responsible for implementing and coordinating the renewal of ethics policy. For this purpose, he will draw on support from an Ethics Advisory Board, currently being set up and which he will lead, and in particular on the discussions held in France during the first half of 2023 as part of the national citizens' Convention on end-of-life care. Emmanuel HIRSCH joins the team of the medical department, headed by Professor Pierre Krolak-Salmon.

Professor emeritus of medical ethics at the University of Paris-Saclay since 2022, Emmanuel HIRSCH is Chairman of the Ethical Council of the Rafaël Institute. He began his career at the AP- HP Hospital as co-founder and then Director of the Espace éthique from 1995 to 2012; and Director of the Espace national de réflexion éthique Alzheimer from 2010 to 2014. He became Director of the Espace de réflexion éthique of the Île-de-France region from 2012 to 2022 and then Director of the Espace national de réflexion éthique des maladies neuro-dégénératives from 2014 to 2022. From 2018 to 2022, he is Chairman of the Council for Research Ethics and Scientific Integrity of the University of Paris-Saclay.

Laurent Guillot, CEO, adds: : « The medical project, which will enable us to meet the care and support challenges of tomorrow, is at the heart of ORPEA's restructuring plan. Under the direction of Professor Pierre Krolak-Salmon, the Group's new Medical Director, this project will be based on three pillars:

  • A Group Medical Commission, the keystone of the medical project,
  • An International and Interdisciplinary Scientific Council, made up of experts who will support the highest level of our medical and nursing practices,
  • An Ethical Orientation Council chaired by Emmanuel Hirsch: this council, with its local, regional and national branches, will provide concrete answers to the questions of our teams, our patients, residents, their families, and the various stakeholders.

About ORPEA

ORPEA is a leading global player, expert in the care of all types of frailty. The Group operates in 22 countries and covers three core businesses: care for the elderly (nursing homes, assisted living, home care), post-acute and rehabilitation care and mental health care (specialized clinics). It has more than 71,000 employees and welcomes more than 255,000 patients and residents each year.

Communiqué de presse

https://www.orpea-groupe.com/

ORPEA is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000184798) and is a member of the SBF 120, STOXX 600 Europe, MSCI Small Cap Europe and CAC Mid 60 indices.

ORPEA Press Contacts

Isabelle HERRIER NAUFLE Public Relations Director Tél. : 07 70 29 53 74 i.herrier-naufle@orpea.net

Hugo LE MONTREER Press Officer

Tél. : 07 88 98 90 47 h.lemontreer@orpea.net

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 03 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 17:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
