ORPEA : Suspension lifted
Notice
Date and time of the publication / communication
2022-10-26T08:14:16Z
Action type
Lifting of a suspension
Reasons for the action
Publication of a press release
Effective from
2022-10-26T08:14:16Z
Effective to
Ongoing
True
Trading venue(s)
XLUX
Issuer name
ORPEA
Issuer
969500LHIH3NT7PK1V89
Instrument identifier
FR0011365634
Instrument full name
Orpea 5,25% 04/12/2026
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
|Sales 2022
4 659 M
4 647 M
4 647 M
|Net income 2022
-155 M
-155 M
-155 M
|Net Debt 2022
12 027 M
11 997 M
11 997 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
953 M
950 M
950 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,79x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,59x
|Nbr of Employees
|71 000
|Free-Float
|94,9%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|8
|Last Close Price
|14,74 €
|Average target price
|25,59 €
|Spread / Average Target
|73,6%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ORPEA
|-83.27%
|950