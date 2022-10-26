Advanced search
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:06 2022-10-26 am EDT
10.02 EUR   -32.06%
04:28aOrpea : Suspension lifted
PU
03:47aFrance's Orpea Returns to Trading, Gets Court Approval to Negotiate Maturing Debt; Shares Down 34%
MT
12:53aFrench care homes firm Orpea to resume markets trading, present new plan
RE
ORPEA : Suspension lifted

10/26/2022 | 04:28am EDT
Notice

Date and time of the publication / communication

2022-10-26T08:14:16Z

Action type

Lifting of a suspension

Reasons for the action

Publication of a press release

Effective from

2022-10-26T08:14:16Z

Effective to

Ongoing

True

Trading venue(s)

XLUX

Issuer name

ORPEA

Issuer

969500LHIH3NT7PK1V89

Instrument identifier

FR0011365634

Instrument full name

Orpea 5,25% 04/12/2026

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

Disclaimer

Orpéa SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 08:27:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 659 M 4 647 M 4 647 M
Net income 2022 -155 M -155 M -155 M
Net Debt 2022 12 027 M 11 997 M 11 997 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 953 M 950 M 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,74 €
Average target price 25,59 €
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Administration
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Bernadette Danet-Chevallier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-83.27%950
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-4.20%1 679
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-11.05%857
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-33.50%547
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-10.00%342
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-44.09%184