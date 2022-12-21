Oprea says it filed criminal complaint against former CEO

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Scandal-shaken French care
home company Orpea on Wednesday said it had filed a
criminal complaint against its former chief executive as it
continues to investigate a scandal which includes allegations of
potential patient mistreatement and financial misconduct.
The company said the complaint against its former CEO
includes facts which could be qualified as "misappropriation of
company assets or funds, breach of trust, complicity,
concealment or (money) laundering".
(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel;
Editing by GV De Clercq)