    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-12-21 am EST
6.116 EUR   +1.19%
12:17pOprea says it filed criminal complaint against former CEO
RE
12/14Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E876194
PU
12/12Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E875794
PU
Oprea says it filed criminal complaint against former CEO

12/21/2022 | 12:17pm EST
PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Scandal-shaken French care home company Orpea on Wednesday said it had filed a criminal complaint against its former chief executive as it continues to investigate a scandal which includes allegations of potential patient mistreatement and financial misconduct.

The company said the complaint against its former CEO includes facts which could be qualified as "misappropriation of company assets or funds, breach of trust, complicity, concealment or (money) laundering". (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 672 M 4 965 M 4 965 M
Net income 2022 -177 M -188 M -188 M
Net Debt 2022 11 399 M 12 113 M 12 113 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 391 M 415 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 6,04 €
Average target price 17,42 €
Spread / Average Target 188%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-93.14%415
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.19.09%2 347
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-46.32%517
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-41.12%499
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-15.22%335
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-46.15%179