ORPEA is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2022, ORPEA had a network of 992 facilities (90,860 beds) located in France (358 facilities; 33,462 beds), Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (193 facilities; 10,708 beds), Central Europe (237 facilities; 23,765 beds), Eastern Europe (124 facilities; 12,764 beds), the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (79 facilities; 10,007 beds) and China (1 facility; 154 beds) The group has a real estate portfolio of nearly 2.3 million m2 with a value of EUR 6,500 million. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France/Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (59.9%), Central Europe (25.6%), Eastern Europe (9.3%), Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (5.1%) and other (0.1%).

