Stock ORP ORPEA
ORPEA

Equities

ORP

FR0000184798

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Real-time Euronext Paris
 05:28:53 2024-02-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.0145 EUR +5.07% Intraday chart for ORPEA +5.07% -14.20%
11:10am ORPEA : A 1,000-to-1 reverse stock split is scheduled to be effective 22 March Alphavalue
09:47am Orpea: share consolidation details unveiled CF
Latest news about ORPEA

ORPEA : Target cut by -9.6% Alphavalue
Orpea: launch of a capital increase CF
Orpea SA announced that it expects to receive ?390.019673 million in funding CI
French Prosecutors Probe Orpea for Mistreatment at Nursing Facilities MT
Orpea Sa Appoints Méka Brunel as Independent Non-Executive Director CI
Orpea: new Board of Directors approved at AGM CF
ORPEA : Another unsuccessful Board overhaul following the completion of the second planned recap Alphavalue
Orpea: concert falls below 10% threshold CF
2023 highlights of the stock market year Our Logo
Orpea: CDC group now majority shareholder CF
ORPEA : Allowing for the second planned capital increase Alphavalue
Orpea: results of its capital increase CF
Orpea: a concert of shareholders crosses the 10% threshold CF
Orpea: Peugeot Invest Assets heavily diluted in Orpea's capital CF
Orpea: Peugeot Invest Assets below 5% of share capital CF
Orpea: launch of a capital increase CF
ORPEA : Allowing for the first planned capital increase Alphavalue
Orpea: capital increase completed CF
Orpea SA(ENXTPA:ORPDS) dropped from CAC All-Tradable Index CI
Orpea SA(ENXTPA:ORPDS) dropped from SBF 120 Index CI
Orpea SA(ENXTPA:ORP) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index CI
CAC40: stabilized at 7210 after a deluge of EU and US statistics CF
CAC40: crosses 7,200 but delays after 2 US figures CF

Chart ORPEA
Company Profile

ORPEA is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2022, ORPEA had a network of 992 facilities (90,860 beds) located in France (358 facilities; 33,462 beds), Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (193 facilities; 10,708 beds), Central Europe (237 facilities; 23,765 beds), Eastern Europe (124 facilities; 12,764 beds), the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (79 facilities; 10,007 beds) and China (1 facility; 154 beds) The group has a real estate portfolio of nearly 2.3 million m2 with a value of EUR 6,500 million. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France/Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (59.9%), Central Europe (25.6%), Eastern Europe (9.3%), Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (5.1%) and other (0.1%).
Calendar
2024-03-25 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ORPEA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
0.0138 EUR
Average target price
2.738 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19,737.10%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

1st Jan change Capi.
ORPEA Stock ORPEA
-13.02% 1 934 M $
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Amvis Holdings, Inc.
-7.55% 1 790 M $
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Stock National HealthCare Corporation
-0.04% 1 416 M $
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. Stock Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
-3.26% 1 060 M $
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. Stock Sienna Senior Living Inc.
+5.74% 659 M $
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED Stock Arvida Group Limited
+0.91% 492 M $
MEDITERRANEAN TOWERS LTD. Stock Mediterranean Towers Ltd.
+1.45% 369 M $
HUMANA AB Stock Humana AB
-7.10% 116 M $
GOLDEN HOUSE LTD Stock Golden House Ltd
+36.05% 90 M $
SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC. Stock Sonida Senior Living, Inc.
-3.83% 73 M $
