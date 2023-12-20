Orpea: CDC group now majority shareholder

The grouping led by Caisse des Dépôts and comprising CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF announced on Tuesday that it held 50.2% of Orpea following the capital increase completed by the retirement home operator.



In a press release, CDC said it was determined to play a "sustainable" and "responsible" role as a shareholder, alongside mutual insurers, with the aim of offering a "more human" approach to the care of the elderly and dependency.



Eric Lombard, Chief Executive Officer of Caisse des Dépôts, emphasized that this acquisition of a stake in Orpea would enable the company to re-found itself by writing a "new page" in the history of the group, which is currently undergoing financial restructuring.



The same is true of CNP Assurances, where CEO Stéphane Dedeyan emphasizes the company's desire to act as a "responsible and committed" investor.



"Faced with the challenge of an ageing population, and in line with our raison d'être to act for an inclusive and sustainable society, we wish to contribute to the construction of an ecosystem for ageing well", he explains.



MAIF, which emphasizes its status as a company with a mission and a long-term investor, also stresses the need to give priority to 'quality, care and attention'.



Finally, MACSF firmly believes in the redeployment of the Ehpad operator, which today has 76,000 employees, including 45,000 caregivers, and more than 260,000 residents, 'with respect for people and ethical rules'.



