Equities

ORP

FR0000184798

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Real-time Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 04:53:44 2023-11-08 am EST 		Intraday chart for ORPEA 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.9230 EUR -1.28% +3.58% -84.98%
10:18am ORPEA : Gloomier light at the end of the tunnel Alphavalue
Nov. 06 Orpea expects FY core earnings of around 710 million euros RE
Orpea expects FY core earnings of around 710 million euros RE
Orpea SA Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023; Provides Consolidated Revenue Guidance for the Years 2024 and 2025 CI
ORPEA : When poor(er) results are no longer news Alphavalue
Orpea Warns of 'Significant' Drop in Share Price After Capital Increases Under Financial Restructuring Plan MT
Care home group Orpea sees annual core profit at lower end of guidance RE
Orpea SA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Orpea Sa Appoints Muriel Barnéoud to Executive Management Committee and Quality EVP CI
Orpea SA Announces the Appointment of Fabienne Dulac to Its Executive Committee as Deputy CEO, Effective from 2 October CI
Orpea Strikes EUR85 Million Deal to Divest Residential Care Facilities' Portfolio in Netherlands MT
Global markets live: Softbank, Shell, Leonardo, Tesla, Exxon Mobil...
Orpea Withdraws EUR200 Million from New Money Financing MT
ORPEA : Integrating the 2022 annual report information Alphavalue
ORPEA : Good-looking organic growth amidst a bleak outlook Alphavalue
Orpea to Sell EUR83 Million Property Portfolios in Austria, Netherlands MT
An Unknown buyer acquired portfolio of four recently built retirement homes In Austria from Orpea SA for ?55 million. CI
ORPEA : Integrating the 2,500x dilution Alphavalue
Orpea Secures French Commercial Court's Nod for Accelerated Rescue Plan MT
Orpea's rescue plan approved by French court RE
French Court approves Orpea's accelerated safeguard plan RE
ORPEA : Allowing for the profit warning Alphavalue
ORPEA : A tougher struggle than had initially been predicted Alphavalue
Global markets live: BP, Walt Disney, Amazon, PepsiCo, Delta Airlines....
Orpea SA Provides Financial Guidance for 2023 CI
French court opens preliminary investigation of three former senior executives at Orpea RE

Company Profile

ORPEA is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2022, ORPEA had a network of 992 facilities (90,860 beds) located in France (358 facilities; 33,462 beds), Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (193 facilities; 10,708 beds), Central Europe (237 facilities; 23,765 beds), Eastern Europe (124 facilities; 12,764 beds), the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (79 facilities; 10,007 beds) and China (1 facility; 154 beds) The group has a real estate portfolio of nearly 2.3 million m2 with a value of EUR 6,500 million. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France/Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (59.9%), Central Europe (25.6%), Eastern Europe (9.3%), Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (5.1%) and other (0.1%).
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2024-03-25 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ORPEA

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0.9350EUR
Average target price
3.910EUR
Spread / Average Target
+318.18%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Residential & Long-Term Care

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ORPEA Stock ORPEA
-84.98% 65 M $
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Amvis Holdings, Inc.
-14.67% 1 799 M $
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Stock National HealthCare Corporation
+17.85% 1 075 M $
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. Stock Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
+61.54% 830 M $
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. Stock Sienna Senior Living Inc.
-2.84% 561 M $
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED Stock Estia Health Limited
+47.83% 511 M $
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED Stock Arvida Group Limited
+0.88% 492 M $
MEDITERRANEAN TOWERS LTD. Stock Mediterranean Towers Ltd.
-7.13% 291 M $
HUMANA AB (PUBL) Stock Humana AB (publ)
-26.36% 126 M $
SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC. Stock Sonida Senior Living, Inc.
-30.88% 68 M $
Residential & Long-Term Care
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock ORPEA - Euronext Paris
  4. News
  5. Orpea : Gloomier light at the end of the tunnel
