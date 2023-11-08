ORPEA
Equities
ORP
FR0000184798
Healthcare Facilities & Services
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.9230 EUR
|-1.28%
|+3.58%
|-84.98%
|10:18am
|ORPEA : Gloomier light at the end of the tunnel
|Nov. 06
|Orpea expects FY core earnings of around 710 million euros
|RE
More about the company
ORPEA is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2022, ORPEA had a network of 992 facilities (90,860 beds) located in France (358 facilities; 33,462 beds), Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (193 facilities; 10,708 beds), Central Europe (237 facilities; 23,765 beds), Eastern Europe (124 facilities; 12,764 beds), the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (79 facilities; 10,007 beds) and China (1 facility; 154 beds) The group has a real estate portfolio of nearly 2.3 million m2 with a value of EUR 6,500 million. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France/Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (59.9%), Central Europe (25.6%), Eastern Europe (9.3%), Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (5.1%) and other (0.1%).
Calendar
2024-03-25 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
SELL
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
0.9350EUR
Average target price
3.910EUR
Spread / Average Target
+318.18%
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-84.98%
|65 M $
|-14.67%
|1 799 M $
|+17.85%
|1 075 M $
|+61.54%
|830 M $
|-2.84%
|561 M $
|+47.83%
|511 M $
|+0.88%
|492 M $
|-7.13%
|291 M $
|-26.36%
|126 M $
|-30.88%
|68 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock ORPEA - Euronext Paris
- News
- Orpea : Gloomier light at the end of the tunnel