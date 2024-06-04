ORPEA is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2023, ORPEA had a network of 1,031 facilities (93,470 beds) located in France/Benelux/United Kingdom/Ireland (574 facilities; 45,431 beds), Central Europe (247; 24,316 beds), Eastern Europe (124; 12,764 beds), the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (83; 10,394 beds), China (2; 154 beds) and the United Arab Emirates (1; 36 beds). As of December 31st , 2023, the estimated value of the real estate portfolio was EUR 6.3 billion. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France/Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (58.4%), Central Europe (26%), Eastern Europe (9.9%), Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (5.5%) and other (0.2%).

