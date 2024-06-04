Stock ORP ORPEA
ORPEA

Equities

ORP

FR001400NLM4

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Real-time Euronext Paris
 05:45:14 2024-06-04 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
13.88 EUR -0.46% Intraday chart for ORPEA +11.06% -17.89%
10:58am ORPEA : Integrating the detailed FY23 figures Alphavalue
07:11am Emeis: sale of real estate assets in Ireland CF
Latest news about ORPEA

ORPEA : Integrating the detailed FY23 figures Alphavalue
Emeis: sale of real estate assets in Ireland CF
Orpea: Emeis Sells A Real-Estate Portfolio of Three Nursing Homes in Ireland Worth A Total Value of Around ?56 Million CI
ORPEA : Challenging recovery in France, adequate elsewhere Alphavalue
Oddo BHF Upgrades Emeis to Neutral from Underperform, Lifts PT MT
EMEIS : Oddo BHF raises its opinion CF
Emeis: sales up 11% in Q1 CF
Orpea SA Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the First-Quarter 2024 CI
Orpea SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Emeis: sale of a real estate portfolio in the Netherlands CF
Orpea's Emeis Sells Dutch Nursing Home Portfolio in EUR97 Million Deal MT
ORPEA : Partial integration of the FY23 results Alphavalue
ORPEA : Ready for a refoundation full of thorns Alphavalue
Emeis: EbitdaR target revised downwards for 2024 CF
French care home group Emeis cuts core profit target for 2024 RE
Transcript : Orpea SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 17, 2024
CAC40: ends in green, approaches 8200 points CF
CAC40: +0.3%, tops out at 8,180, same gap for US indices CF
CAC40: records in sight 48 hours before end of 1st quarter CF
ORPEA : Allowing for the 1,000-to-1 reverse stock split Alphavalue
Orpea: share consolidation completed CF
Orpea: name change welcomed by stock market rebound CF
Scandal-hit French care homes company Orpea rebrands to emeis RE
Orpea: launch of share consolidation CF
CAC40: record-breaking end to the week CF

Company Profile

ORPEA is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2023, ORPEA had a network of 1,031 facilities (93,470 beds) located in France/Benelux/United Kingdom/Ireland (574 facilities; 45,431 beds), Central Europe (247; 24,316 beds), Eastern Europe (124; 12,764 beds), the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (83; 10,394 beds), China (2; 154 beds) and the United Arab Emirates (1; 36 beds). As of December 31st , 2023, the estimated value of the real estate portfolio was EUR 6.3 billion. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France/Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (58.4%), Central Europe (26%), Eastern Europe (9.9%), Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (5.5%) and other (0.2%).
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2024-06-25 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
CAC Mid 60
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ORPEA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
13.94 EUR
Average target price
11,725 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+84,010.47%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Residential & Long-Term Care

1st Jan change Capi.
ORPEA Stock ORPEA
-18.08% 2.42B
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Stock National HealthCare Corporation
+14.65% 1.63B
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Amvis Holdings, Inc.
-30.52% 1.23B
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. Stock Sienna Senior Living Inc.
+24.89% 769M
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED Stock Arvida Group Limited
-12.73% 434M
SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC. Stock Sonida Senior Living, Inc.
+189.96% 368M
MEDITERRANEAN TOWERS LTD. Stock Mediterranean Towers Ltd.
-11.30% 326M
HUMANA AB Stock Humana AB
+16.34% 151M
GOLDEN HOUSE LTD Stock Golden House Ltd
+26.50% 81.28M
Residential & Long-Term Care
