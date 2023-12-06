Orpea: Peugeot Invest Assets heavily diluted in Orpea's capital

On December 4, Peugeot Invest Assets declared to the AMF that it had fallen below the thresholds of 5% of Orpea's capital and voting rights, and held 3,261,353 shares representing 0.01% of the dependency care group's capital and voting rights.



The declarant, an investment company controlled by Etablissements Peugeot Frères, specifies that this threshold crossing results from a capital increase carried out by Orpea, as part of its financial restructuring.



