Stock ORP ORPEA
ORPEA

Equities

ORP

FR001400NLM4

Healthcare Facilities & Services

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
 11:37:22 2024-04-18 am EDT 		Pre-market 02:12:30 am
12.49 EUR +11.83% Intraday chart for ORPEA 12.34 -1.21%
07:48am ORPEA : Ready for a refoundation full of thorns Alphavalue
Apr. 17 Emeis: EbitdaR target revised downwards for 2024 CF
French care home group Emeis cuts core profit target for 2024 RE
Transcript : Orpea SA, 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 17, 2024
CAC40: ends in green, approaches 8200 points CF
CAC40: +0.3%, tops out at 8,180, same gap for US indices CF
CAC40: records in sight 48 hours before end of 1st quarter CF
ORPEA : Allowing for the 1,000-to-1 reverse stock split Alphavalue
Orpea: share consolidation completed CF
Orpea: name change welcomed by stock market rebound CF
Scandal-hit French care homes company Orpea rebrands to emeis RE
Orpea: launch of share consolidation CF
CAC40: record-breaking end to the week CF
ORPEA : Recaps now completed, yet the costly and timely rebuild continues Alphavalue
CAC40: week ends at zenith, despite hesitant W-Street CF
CAC40: record at 7,800, weekly gain of +1.5%, W-Street disappoints CF
ORPEA : Target cut by -11.5% Alphavalue
Oddo BHF Cuts Orpea PT, Keeps Underperform Opinion MT
CAC40: new all-time high, 7800 pts within reach CF
Orpea: activity and occupancy rates up in 2023 CF
ORPEA : Oddo BHF maintains 'underperform' rating, reduces target CF
Orpea Raises EUR390 Million via Rights Issue MT
ORPEA : A 1,000-to-1 reverse stock split is scheduled to be effective 22 March Alphavalue
Orpea: share consolidation details unveiled CF
ORPEA : Target cut by -9.6% Alphavalue

Company Profile

ORPEA is the European leader in global dependency care. The group operates retirement homes, follow-up care clinics, and psychiatric clinics. At the end of 2022, ORPEA had a network of 992 facilities (90,860 beds) located in France (358 facilities; 33,462 beds), Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (193 facilities; 10,708 beds), Central Europe (237 facilities; 23,765 beds), Eastern Europe (124 facilities; 12,764 beds), the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (79 facilities; 10,007 beds) and China (1 facility; 154 beds) The group has a real estate portfolio of nearly 2.3 million m2 with a value of EUR 6,500 million. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France/Benelux/the United Kingdom/Ireland (59.9%), Central Europe (25.6%), Eastern Europe (9.3%), Iberian Peninsula and Latin America (5.1%) and other (0.1%).
Sector
Healthcare Facilities & Services
Calendar
2024-05-13 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for ORPEA

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
12.49 EUR
Average target price
10,975 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+87,742.16%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Residential & Long-Term Care

1st Jan change Capi.
ORPEA Stock ORPEA
-26.07% 2.12B
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Amvis Holdings, Inc.
-25.36% 1.51B
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Stock National HealthCare Corporation
-4.84% 1.35B
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC. Stock Brookdale Senior Living Inc.
+12.03% 1.23B
SIENNA SENIOR LIVING INC. Stock Sienna Senior Living Inc.
+11.31% 679M
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED Stock Arvida Group Limited
-3.64% 459M
SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC. Stock Sonida Senior Living, Inc.
+206.52% 370M
MEDITERRANEAN TOWERS LTD. Stock Mediterranean Towers Ltd.
-8.19% 322M
HUMANA AB Stock Humana AB
-6.57% 115M
GOLDEN HOUSE LTD Stock Golden House Ltd
+31.59% 84.74M
Residential & Long-Term Care
