Orpea: capital increase completed

November 30, 2023 at 02:44 am EST

Orpea announces the results of its clearance capital increase for a gross amount of 3.88 billion euros, through the issue of 64,629,157,149 new shares at a unit price of 0.0601 euro, guaranteed by its unsecured creditors.



At the end of the subscription period, which closed on November 27, total demand amounted to 1,199,337,462 shares. Thus, 63,429,819,687 new shares were subscribed by unsecured creditors, who will therefore hold 98.05% of the capital.



Settlement-delivery and admission to trading of the new shares on Euronext Paris are scheduled for December 4. On completion of the settlement capital increase, the Ehpads group's share capital will comprise 64,693,851,000 shares.



