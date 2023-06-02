Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:02 2023-06-02 am EDT
1.891 EUR   +2.22%
01:13pOrpea draws first 200 million euros from new financing as restructuring plan continues
RE
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E913142
PU
06/01Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E912823
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Orpea draws first 200 million euros from new financing as restructuring plan continues

06/02/2023 | 01:13pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of French care homes company Orpea near Paris

(Reuters) - French company Orpea, hit by allegations of malpractice at its care homes and a sharp drop in valuation, said on Friday it made a drawdown of 200 million euros ($214.24 million) from new financing by its main banking partners.

Orpea said it will use the funds to finance and refinance corporate purposes of its real estate Niort94 subsidiary, including the reimbursement of the unit's debt to its parent company.

Orpea had a tough 2022, after the publication of a book by journalist Victor Castanet led to much soul-searching over how the elderly are treated in nursing homes in France. The company has rejected the allegations of widespread abuse.

In February the group announced a financial restructuring plan giving bondholders the lion's share of control after a deal was reached with state financial institution Caisse des Depots & Consignations (CDC) and other investors.

The company said on Friday it is continuing with the execution of the restructuring agreement.

($1 = 0.9335 euro)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho in Gdansk; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
09:50aOrpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E913142
PU
06/01Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E912823
PU
05/31Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E912652
PU
05/31Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E912544
PU
05/30Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E912386
PU
05/29Global markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
MS
05/29Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2023E912219
PU
05/26France's Orpea to Divest Retirement Home in Latvia
MT
05/25Adoro SIA signed an agreement to acquire Retirement Home and Entire Scope of Activities..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 674 M 5 014 M 5 014 M
Net income 2022 -248 M -266 M -266 M
Net Debt 2022 10 876 M 11 667 M 11 667 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 120 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,85 €
Average target price 4,92 €
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Purchasing
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Pierre Krolak-Salmon Executive Vice President & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-70.03%128
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-9.43%2 133
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.24.18%638
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED5.26%527
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED22.22%429
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-60.94%66
