Orpea: launch of share consolidation
The operation will run from February 20 to March 21 inclusive, and the reverse stock split (listing of the new shares) will take effect on March 22. As of February 27, the old shares will no longer be eligible for the SRD.
Shareholders who do not hold a number of old shares corresponding to a multiple of 1000, will have to make their own arrangements for the purchase or sale of old shares forming fractional shares, up to and including March 21.
