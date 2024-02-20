Orpea: launch of share consolidation

Orpea announces the launch of a reverse stock split of its share capital, which will result in the allocation of one new ordinary share for one thousand old ones, 'a purely technical operation with no direct impact on the total value of the shares'.



The operation will run from February 20 to March 21 inclusive, and the reverse stock split (listing of the new shares) will take effect on March 22. As of February 27, the old shares will no longer be eligible for the SRD.



Shareholders who do not hold a number of old shares corresponding to a multiple of 1000, will have to make their own arrangements for the purchase or sale of old shares forming fractional shares, up to and including March 21.



