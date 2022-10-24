Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-21 am EDT
14.74 EUR   -1.73%
09:17aStocks and bonds of France's care home company Orpea suspended
RE
05:10aOrpea : Franchissement de seuils
PU
10/21Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E867777
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Stocks and bonds of France's care home company Orpea suspended

10/24/2022 | 09:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of French care homes company Orpea in Reze

PARIS (Reuters) - France's AMF market regulator has requested the suspension of care homes company Orpea's stocks and bonds, the watchdog said on Monday, as Orpea faces legal action over allegations of malpractice at its French retirement homes.

Asked to comment on the AMF's decision, Orpea said in a statement: "At the request of the French financial regulator, Orpea's stock is currently suspended since Monday October 24 before the market open, pending the publication of a press release from the company."

Last month, Orpea - accused of mistreatment of elderly residents and embezzlement of public funds - posted an interim net loss of 269 million euros ($264.9 million), compared with a profit of 102 million euros in the same period last year.

Orpea said in June that an independent audit had found evidence of financial wrongdoing, including inflated labour expenses and suspiciously large payments to third parties, but did not support all the allegations against the company made by "Les Fossoyeurs" (the gravediggers), a book by independent journalist Victor Castanet published earlier this year.

Orpea shares last traded at 14.74 euros on Oct. 21. The stock has slumped by around 80% since the start of 2022.

($1 = 1.0156 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ORPEA
09:17aStocks and bonds of France's care home company Orpea suspended
RE
05:10aOrpea : Franchissement de seuils
PU
10/21Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E867777
PU
10/20Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E867503
PU
10/19Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E867256
PU
10/19Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E867245
PU
10/18Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E867031
PU
10/18Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E867026
PU
10/18Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E867005
PU
10/17Orpea : Document AMF CP. 2022E866799
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 659 M 4 569 M 4 569 M
Net income 2022 -155 M -152 M -152 M
Net Debt 2022 12 027 M 11 796 M 11 796 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 953 M 934 M 934 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 14,74 €
Average target price 25,59 €
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Administration
Guillaume Laurent Pépy Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Bernadette Danet-Chevallier Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-83.27%934
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-7.90%1 608
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-13.95%829
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-33.50%542
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-12.61%328
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-42.09%179