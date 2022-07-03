Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. ORPEA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORP   FR0000184798

ORPEA

(ORP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
22.69 EUR   -2.37%
02:33pUnder-pressure care home firm Orpea proposes board shake-up
RE
06/17Orpea SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
06/16Care Home Operator Orpea Borrows $261 Million From Financing Plan With Core Banking Pool
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Under-pressure care home firm Orpea proposes board shake-up

07/03/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of French care homes company Orpea in Reze

PARIS (Reuters) - French care home company Orpea, under pressure over its business practices and the way it runs its homes, on Sunday announced proposals to shake of its board of directors to improve governance.

Orpea said shareholders at its annual general meeting would be asked to appoint five new directors for a four-year term, four of whom will be independent. One of those four is Guillaume Pepy, chairman of Initiative France and former chairman and chief executive of the state railway firm SNCF.

Orpea said last month that an audit had found evidence of financial wrongdoing but did not support all the allegations made against the company. Police also searched Orpea's headquarters last month. Orpea shares are down around 70% so far in 2022.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ORPEA
02:33pUnder-pressure care home firm Orpea proposes board shake-up
RE
06/17Orpea SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
06/16Care Home Operator Orpea Borrows $261 Million From Financing Plan With Core Banking Poo..
MT
06/13Nursing Home Group Orpea Wins French Court Nod for $1.8 Billion Funding Deal
MT
06/13Care home firm Orpea, under pressure over practices, gets new financing
RE
06/13Care homes company Orpea, under pressure over business practices, gets new financing
RE
06/08Orpea says audit found some failures, misconduct amid care home scandal
RE
06/08Care Home Operator Orpea's Headquarter Raided By French Police Over Mistreatment Allega..
MT
06/08Orpea says audit found evidence of some 'failures and misconduct'
RE
06/02ORPEA : Document AMF CP. 2022E844774
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 293 M 4 466 M 4 466 M
Net income 2021 246 M 256 M 256 M
Net Debt 2021 9 869 M 10 265 M 10 265 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,97x
Yield 2021 5,60%
Capitalization 1 466 M 1 524 M 1 524 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 56 983
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ORPEA
Duration : Period :
ORPEA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPEA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,69 €
Average target price 55,40 €
Spread / Average Target 144%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Guillot Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Lemaire Executive Vice President-Finance & Administration
Philippe Charrier Chairman
Laure Frères Director-Nursing Home
Jean-Patrick Fortlacroix Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPEA-74.25%1 524
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES-5.67%2 023
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-29.58%1 338
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC28.65%1 010
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-12.21%848
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-26.40%648