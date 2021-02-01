Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Orphazyme A/S    ORPHA   DK0060910917

ORPHAZYME A/S

(ORPHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Capital increase of 170,131 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of vesting and exercise of Matching Shares

02/01/2021 | 02:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement                                                                                       
No. 02/2021                                                                                                          
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, February 1, 2021 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of  neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that a share capital increase has been registered with the Danish Business Authority as a result of the vesting and exercise of Matching Shares. A total of 170,131 shares of nominally DKK 1 each have been issued by the Company at a subscription price per Matching Share of DKK 1.

Following the share capital increase, the total nominal share capital will be DKK 34,867,834, divided into 34,867,834 shares each with a nominal value of DKK 1. Each share carries one vote at Orphazyme's general meetings and accordingly the total number of voting rights of the company are 34,867,834. Updated Articles of Association can be found at www.orphazyme.com.


For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO                                  +45 28 98 90 55


About Orphazyme A/S 
Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. Orphazyme is harnessing amplification of Heat-Shock Proteins (or HSPs) in order to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage diseases and neuromuscular degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the Orphazyme’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) and Gaucher disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme’s shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

About arimoclomol 
Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of Heat-Shock Proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally and has now been studied in seven phase 1, four phase 2 and one pivotal phase 2/3 trial. Arimoclomol is in clinical development for NPC, Gaucher Disease, sIBM, and ALS. Arimoclomol has received orphan drug designation (ODD) for NPC, sIBM, and ALS in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received fast-track designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC, sIBM and ALS. In addition, arimoclomol has received breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) and rare-pediatric disease designation (RPDD) from the FDA for NPC.

Forward-looking statements 
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof . Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about ORPHAZYME A/S
02:11pReporting of transactions in Orphazyme's shares made by persons discharging m..
GL
02:02pCapital increase of 170,131 shares in Orphazyme A/S as a result of vesting an..
GL
01/18Major shareholder announcement
GL
01/04Orphazyme to take part in panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annua..
GL
2020ORPHAZYME A/S : CytRx Issues Statement Regarding U.S. Regulatory Review of Arimo..
BU
2020Orphazyme provides regulatory update on arimoclomol for NPC
GL
2020ORPHAZYME A/S : - Bull story below Bear price
AQ
2020ORPHAZYME A/S : Kim Stratton, CEO, resigns from Orphazyme
AQ
2020Financial calendar 2021
GL
2020CYTRX : Announces Orphazyme's U.S. Expansion Ahead of Potential Regulatory Appro..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2,22 M 0,36 M 0,36 M
Net income 2020 -511 M -83,0 M -83,0 M
Net cash 2020 494 M 80,2 M 80,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,43x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 561 M 418 M 416 M
EV / Sales 2020 930x
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 114
Free-Float 100%
Chart ORPHAZYME A/S
Duration : Period :
Orphazyme A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPHAZYME A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 144,00 DKK
Last Close Price 73,80 DKK
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 95,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georges Gemayel Chairman
Anders Fink Vadsholt Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Kirkegaard Jensen Chief Scientific Officer
Thomas Blaettler Chief Medical Officer
Bo Jesper Hansen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ORPHAZYME A/S9.99%418
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.60%82 231
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.23.47%62 648
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.07%59 569
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.29%53 178
BEIGENE, LTD.23.84%29 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ