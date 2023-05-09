Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from MH Investment ApS, that as of May 8, 2023, MH Investment ApS holds shares, corresponding to more than 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

