  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Orphazyme A/S
  News
  Summary
    ORPHA   DK0060910917

ORPHAZYME A/S

(ORPHA)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:54:26 2023-05-09 am EDT
1.064 DKK   -10.59%
04:46aMajor shareholder announcement
GL
04:36aMajor shareholder announcement
GL
04:35aMajor shareholder announcement
AQ
Major shareholder announcement

05/09/2023 | 04:46am EDT
Company announcement                                                                                        
Orphazyme A/S
No. 05/2023                                                                                                            
Ole Maaløes Vej 3
DK-2200 Copenhagen N
                                                                                                                                                      
www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Nordic Compound Invest A/S that Nordic Compound Invest A/S holds shares, corresponding to more than 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer: +45 28 98 90 55

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 26,1 M 3,86 M 3,86 M
Net cash 2022 42,5 M 6,28 M 6,28 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,0 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ORPHAZYME A/S
Duration : Period :
Orphazyme A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPHAZYME A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Fink Vadsholt Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Bo Jesper Hansen Chairman
Thomas Kirkegaard Jensen Chief Executive Officer
John Sommer Schmidt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPHAZYME A/S35.23%6
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED19.15%88 621
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.63%80 560
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.40%28 789
BEIGENE, LTD.15.45%26 545
GENMAB A/S-6.60%26 498
