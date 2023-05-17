Company announcement

Orphazyme A/S

No. 09/2023

Ole Maaløes Vej 3

DK-2200 Copenhagen N

www.orphazyme.com

Company Registration No. 32266355

Major shareholder announcement



Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from MH Investment ApS, that as of May 16, 2023, MH Investment ApS holds shares corresponding to 10.00% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Michael Hove, Chairman of the board +45 28 12 66 09

Attachment