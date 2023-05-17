Company announcement
Orphazyme A/S
No. 09/2023
Ole Maaløes Vej 3
DK-2200 Copenhagen N
Company Registration No. 32266355
Major shareholder announcement
Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2023 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from MH Investment ApS, that as of May 16, 2023, MH Investment ApS holds shares corresponding to 10.00% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.
