  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Orphazyme A/S
  News
  Summary
    ORPHA   DK0060910917

ORPHAZYME A/S

(ORPHA)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:52:12 2023-05-17 am EDT
1.200 DKK   +6.95%
12:52pMajor shareholder announcement
GL
09:30aResolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
GL
06:45aChanges to the Board of Directors
AQ
Major shareholder announcement

05/17/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
Company announcement        

Orphazyme A/S
No. 09/2023       

Ole Maaløes Vej 3
DK-2200 Copenhagen N

www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355

Major shareholder announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 17, 2023 Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from MH Investment ApS, that as of May 16, 2023, MH Investment ApS holds shares corresponding to 10.00% of the total share capital and voting rights in the Company.

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Michael Hove, Chairman of the board +45 28 12 66 09

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 26,1 M 3,80 M 3,80 M
Net cash 2022 42,5 M 6,20 M 6,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 1,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,6 M 5,78 M 5,78 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 98,6%
Orphazyme A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ORPHAZYME A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Fink Vadsholt Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Bo Jesper Hansen Chairman
Thomas Kirkegaard Jensen Chief Executive Officer
John Sommer Schmidt Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPHAZYME A/S27.50%6
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED19.52%88 894
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.08%79 506
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-15.01%29 003
GENMAB A/S-3.37%27 043
BIONTECH SE-29.70%25 449
