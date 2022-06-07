Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Orphazyme A/S
  News
  Summary
    ORPHA   DK0060910917

ORPHAZYME A/S

(ORPHA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  06/07 10:59:33 am EDT
2.490 DKK   +8.17%
05:47pNotice to convene Annual General Meeting
GL
05:35pOrphazyme Announces Publication of 2021 Financial Results and Annual Report
GL
06/01Orphazyme Closes $18 Million Sale Of Assets, Business Operations Under Restructuring Plan
MT
Notice to convene Annual General Meeting

06/07/2022 | 05:47pm EDT
Orphazyme A/S
Company announcement
No. 31/2022
www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355                                                                                                                                                                        

                                                                                    


Copenhagen, Denmark, June 7, 2022 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), today announces the notice to convene the Company’s Annual General Meeting to be held on:

Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 2:00 PM (CEST)

at the offices of Gorrissen Federspiel, Axeltorv 2, DK-1609 Copenhagen V.

The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix 1: Candidates for the Board of Directors is attached.

Additional information about the Annual General Meeting is available on the Company’s website: https://orphazyme.gcs-web.com/annual-general-meeting-0



For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer:     +45 28 98 90 55


Forward-looking statement 
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and otherwise, including forward-looking statements about the Company’s annual meeting, annual and interim reports and timing thereof. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control, including pursuant to regulatory or judicial intervention. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachments


