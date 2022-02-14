Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Orphazyme A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORPHA   DK0060910917

ORPHAZYME A/S

(ORPHA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Orphazyme A/S : Amendment of proposals put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting - Form 6-K

02/14/2022 | 04:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amendment of proposals put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 14, 2022- Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) ("Orphazyme" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announced that the Board of Directors has decided to limit the scope of the proposed authorizations set forward under items 1.2, 1.3 and 1.4 of the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held tomorrow, February 15, 2022.

This entails that the proposed authorizations to increase the share capital by issuance of shares, convertible bonds and warrants, as applicable, will be subject to such share capital increases taking place at or above market price and that share capital increases below market price will not be authorized as initially proposed.

The wording of the revised more limited authorizations proposed under agenda items 1.2, 1.3 and 1.4 are set out below:

Article 3.7:

"In the period until 1 January 2027, the Board of Directors is authorised to increase the Company's share capital through one or more issues of new shares without pre-emption rights for the Company's existing shareholders by up to a nominal amount of DKK 20,000,000. The capital increase may be effected by cash payment or conversion of debt and shall take place at market price as determined by the Board of Directors."

Article 3.8:

"In the period until 1 January 2027, the Board of Directors is authorised to issue convertible bonds on one or more occasions without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders and with a total principal amount of up to DKK 70,000,000 which are convertible into shares in the Company. The convertible bonds shall be effected by cash payment. The conversion price as determined by the Board of Directors may be above or at the market price at the time of issuance of the convertible bonds. The issuance of convertible bonds may be directed at qualified investors. The Board of Directors is authorised in the period until 1 January 2027 to increase the Company's share capital by up to nominally DKK 20,000,000 by conversion of convertible bonds issued pursuant to this Article 3.8 and to effect the associated capital increases."

Article 3.9:

"In the period until 1 January 2027, the Board of Directors is authorised to issue warrants on one or more occasions without pre-emption rights for the existing shareholders granting the holders right to subscribe for shares in the Company for a total amount of up to nominally DKK 20,000,000. The Board of Directors is entitled to determine the exercise price for the warrants upon issue given that the exercise price may be above or at the market price at the time of issuance. The Board of Directors is authorised in the period until 1 January 2027 to increase the Company's share capital by up to nominally DKK 20,000,000 resulting from the exercise of warrants pursuant to this Article 3.9 and to effect the associated capital increases."

The amended authorizations proposed under agenda items 1.2, 1.3 and 1.4 shall be passed by at least two-thirds of the votes cast as well as at least two-thirds of the share capital represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting, cf. Article 7.2 of the Articles of Association.

Page 1 of 2

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO+45 2898 9055

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC). Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in the U.S. and Switzerland. ADSs representing Orphazyme's shares are listed on Nasdaq U.S. (ORPH) and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

About arimoclomol 

Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that amplifies the production of heat shock proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue defective misfolded proteins, clear protein aggregates, and improve the function of lysosomes. Arimoclomol is administered orally, and has now been studied in 10 Phase 1, four Phase 2, and three pivotal Phase 2/3 trials. Arimoclomol has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for NPC in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received Fast-Track Designation (FTD), Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD), and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC. On June 17, 2021, Orphazyme received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its New Drug Application for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC. A marketing authorization application (MAA) for arimoclomol in NPC has been filed with the European Medicines Agency and is under review.

Forward-looking statement

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and otherwise. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could", and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 2, 2021, the Company's Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on June 11, 2021, and other filings Orphazyme makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available on the "Investors & Media" section of Orphazyme's website at www.orphazyme.com. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Orphazyme A/S published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 21:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ORPHAZYME A/S
04:54pORPHAZYME A/S : Amendment of proposals put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting - ..
PU
04:01pAmendment of proposals put forward at the Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
11:02aEuropean ADRs Fall in Monday Trading
MT
02/11SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Tumble Friday Afternoon
MT
02/11European ADRs Move Higher in Friday Trading
MT
02/11Top Premarket Gainers
MT
02/11ORPHAZYME A/S : provides update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treat..
PU
02/11Orphazyme provides update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatmen..
GL
02/11Orphazyme provides update for planned NDA resubmission for arimoclomol for the treatmen..
GL
02/11Orphazyme Provides Update for Planned NDA Resubmission for Arimoclomol for the Treatmen..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORPHAZYME A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 32,5 M 4,93 M 4,93 M
Net income 2021 -633 M -96,1 M -96,1 M
Net cash 2021 122 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 508 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,9x
EV / Sales 2022 21,4x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart ORPHAZYME A/S
Duration : Period :
Orphazyme A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORPHAZYME A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 14,52 DKK
Average target price 13,00 DKK
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Bourdon Chief Executive Officer
Anders Fink Vadsholt Chief Financial Officer
Georges Gemayel Chairman
Thomas Kirkegaard Jensen Chief Executive Officer
Claus Bornæs Senior Manager-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORPHAZYME A/S-6.88%86
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-14.52%77 860
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.09%67 952
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS6.51%59 543
BIONTECH SE-33.69%41 288
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-28.07%38 025