Orphazyme A/S : REPORTING OF TRANSACTION IN ORPHAZYME'S SHARES MADE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Copenhagen, Denmark, February 1, 2021 - Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Orphazyme A/S, CVR no. 32266355 ('Orphazyme'), hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions in Orphazyme's shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Orphazyme:

1Details of the Reporting Person /Closely Associated Person

a) Name

Anders Vadsholt

2Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3 Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Orphazyme A/S

b) LEI code

54930025OZD2GGSQ7L42

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Shares

ISIN DK0060910917

b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of Matching Shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK

1

17,561

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 17,561 shares

Aggregated price: DKK 17,561.00

Price per share (volume weighted average): DKK 1

e) Date of the transaction

February 1, 2021

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue