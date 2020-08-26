Log in
Orphazyme Interim Report First Half 2020 Presentation

08/26/2020 | 03:48am EDT

Orphazyme A/S
Investor news                                                                                                            
No. 06/2020                                                                                                                
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, August 26, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces that the Company will be hosting an investor call at which Chief Executive Officer, Kim Stratton, and Chief Financial Officer, Anders Vadsholt, will be presenting the Orphazyme Interim Report First Half 2020. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The call will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2.00 PM CET/8.00 AM ET.

Dial-in details:

  • Denmark: +45 3272 8042
  • United States: +1 6315 107 495
  • Standard International: +44 (0) 2071 928000
  • United Kingdom: +44 (0) 8445718892
  • France: +33 (0) 176700794
  • Netherlands: +31 (0) 207143545
  • Sweden: +46 (0) 850692180


Event Title: Orphazyme Interim Report First Half 2020

Confirmation code: 5555608

The presentation will also be available via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/guyn7ubp

After the call, the presentation will be available via the webcast link above.


For additional information, please contact
Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, CFO                 +45 28 98 90 55


About Orphazyme A/S 
Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is focused on developing therapies for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher Disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM), and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com

Forward-looking statement 
This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement about future events, including the clinical development and potential benefits of arimoclomol for Gaucher disease, NPC, sIBM and ALS, are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof . Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

