    ORPHA   DK0060910917

ORPHAZYME A/S

(ORPHA)
2022-09-19
1.301 DKK   +8.42%
Updated financial calendar for 2022
GL
06/29Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
GL
06/29Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting
AQ
Updated financial calendar for 2022

09/19/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
Company announcement 
Orphazyme A/S
No. 34/2022 
www.orphazyme.com
Company Registration No. 32266355


Copenhagen, Denmark, September 19, 2022 Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”) announces an update to the Company’s financial calendar in regard to the publication of the Company’s Interim Report First Half 2022. The Interim Report First Half 2022 will be published on September 26, 2022, previously September 20, 2022. Additional time is required to conclude the presentation of the financial statements following the sale of substantially all Orphazyme’s assets and business activities to KemPharm Denmark A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH: NASDAQ, NY) which completed during the reporting period.

Interim Report First Half 2022
September 26, 2022

For additional information, please contact

Orphazyme A/S

Anders Vadsholt, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer +45 28 98 90 55

Attachment


