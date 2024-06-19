ASX: ORP

Discovering Tomorrow's Clean Energy

GOLD COAST INVESTMENT SHOWCASE

JUNE 2024

orpheusuranium.com

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

2

Major Investment Highlights

DRILL READY & HIGH IMPACT PROGRAM

Targeting tier-1(world-class) uranium exploration regions, on tenure with confirmed presence of mineral systems

Developing technically intelligent team, with unique proven success in Uranium mineralisation discovery, development and production

Uranium exploration in the two jurisdictions of

Australia that allow uranium exploration and mining,

South Australia and the Northern Territory

Drill targeting 100% owned, advanced uranium exploration projects with a healthy $5 Million cash balance and poised for market growth

Major projects include Frome, Mundaerno, Radium

Hill South and Mt Douglas

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

3

High Impact Drilling Program

INDICATIVE FIELD ACTIVITY SCHEDULE 2024-25

2024

2025

PROJECT

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Frome

Passive Seismic

Work Approvals

DRILLING

Project

Heritage Clearance

Geological Interp,

Radium Hill

Site Reconnaissance

Heritage Clearance

South

Geological Interp,

Work Approvals

DRILLING

Project

Mundaerno

Site Reconnaissance

Heritage Clearance

& Woolshed

Geological Interp,

Work Approvals

DRILLING

Projects

Mount

Ground Gravity

Mapping, Sampling,

Douglas

(NTGS Collaboration)

Costeaning

Drilling preparations

Project

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

4

Key South Australian Projects

Leveraging results of previous explorers who halted work in 2011-14

Frome Project

~12km west of Gould's Dam Uranium Deposit, located in a globally significant location in terms of discovered economic sandstone hosted uranium deposits

Frome Embayment (SA) - a good place for a uranium mine

Radium Hill South Project

~20 km south of Radium Hill Uranium Field and hosts five uranium occurrences

Mundaerno Project

~12km south of Honeymoon Uranium Mine and hosts part of the highly prospective Yarramba Palaeochannel

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

5 5

Frome Project

BROWNFIELDS

PROJECT

MULTIPLE TARGETS IN MULTIPLE PALAEOCHANNEL SYSTEMS

Actively exploring - technical reviews, reconnaissance, and stakeholder engagement in preparation for targeted and dynamic drilling programs

Contains a significant footprint of prospective paleochannels:

Hosts known uranium occurrences - mineral system located

Mechanisms (source transport & trap) for Uranium mineralising systems similar to regional deposits in Namba 1 and Eyre 2 Formations

Erudina Exploration Target Area

Initial testing of multiple targets proximal to Goulds Dam (~12km)

2

1

2

(25 Mlbs @ 523ppm U3O8)

2

2

1

2

2

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

6

Erudina Prospect

BROWNFIELDS

PROJECT

DRILLING AT ERUDINA PROSPECT IMMINENT

Exploration Target Zone

Review of historic exploration defined the Erudina Exploration Target Zone:

Defined from downhole gamma grades, 56 historic drillholes contained >100ppm EqU

Peak grades are >1,500ppm EqU

Extends across a 12km N-S by 7km E-W area

Based on wide spaced ~1km drill traverses

Exploration Program 2024-25

Passive seismic, IP and

Stakeholder engagement

drillhole planning

and clearance surveys

(Q1 2024)

(Q2 2024)

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

Drill testing at Erudina Prospect and Sandyoota (Q3 2024)

Drill interpretation, clearance surveys, drill program planning (Q4 2024 - Q2 2025)

7

7

Radium Hill South Project

BROWNFIELDS

PROJECT

FIVE EXISTING URANIUM PROSPECTS READY FOR IMMEDIATE FOLLOW-UP

Exploration Licence (EL) granted, mineralizing system identified, proceeding to advanced on ground activities (i.e., drilling)

Hosts five uranium prospects that were abandoned due to market conditions in 2011: uranium mineralisation at depths of ~80 to 110 metres

Located ~20km south of the highly radiogenic region of the historic

Radium Hill Uranium Field 2.6 Mlbs @ 1,310ppm U3O8

EL6960

Exploration Program 2024-25

Geological interpretation,

Stakeholder engagement

and prelim drillhole planning

and work approvals

(Q2 2024)

(Q3 - Q4 2024)

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

Drill testing of refined prospects

(Q4 2024 - Q1 2025)

Drill interpretation, clearance surveys, drill program planning (Q2 - Q3 2025)

Prospect

Historic Results

Gairloch

1.9m @ 400ppm U3O8 from 103.8m at the contact between the base of

a sand channel and underlying black carbonaceous clay

Jones Dam

2m @ 401ppm U3O8 from 86m in a strongly anomalous zone over 5.1m,

within steely grey sand

Kinloch Dam

3m @ 507ppm U3O8 from 105m in sand below a silcrete layer

8

8

Mundaerno & Woolshed Projects

GREENFIELDS

PROJECT

WOOLSHED EXPLORATION LICENCE APPLICATION GRANTED

Hosts a bend in the Yarramba Palaeochannel just 4km west of Jasons Uranium Deposit

The Yarramba Paleochannel hosts the:

Honeymoon Uranium Mine 36 Mlbs @ 660ppm U3O8

Jasons Uranium Deposit 10.7 Mlbs @ 790ppm U3O8

Saffron Uranium Deposit 5.4 Mlbs @ 557ppm U3O8

Limited historic exploration conducted in 1970's - importantly there is only one historic drillhole in the 'Area of Interest'

The single drillhole intersected Tertiary sands, carbonaceous matter and lignite fragments

Prized landholding in the Yarramba Palaeochannel: host to >50 Mlbs uranium resources

EL6989

EL6958

EL6989

Exploration Program 2024-25

Geological interpretation,

Stakeholder engagement

and prelim drillhole planning

and work approvals

(Q3 - Q4 2024)

Drill testing of refined prospects

Drill interpretation, clearance surveys, drill program planning

EL6958

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

9

Northern Territory

Significant region of historical production where

Australia's large, high-grade deposits are discovered

Targeting "Unconformity" and vein style mineralisation

Very underexplored, particularly in difficult-to-access areas of the Orogen

Targeting the Pine Creek Orogen

"Australia's economic Unconformity-Style mineral systems"

Strategy of building ground position

Strategic play across the Orogen, preparing multiple drill targets for the medium term

Key Project: Mount Douglas

Preparing to drill after preliminary field activities in 2024

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JUNE 2024

10

