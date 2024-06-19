Disclaimer

This disclaimer applies to this presentation and the information contained in it (the Presentation). By reading this disclaimer you agree to be bound by it. The Presentation has been prepared by Orpheus Uranium Limited and relates to its subsidiaries and related parties (the Company). The Presentation was prepared on 7 May 2024 and the information in it is subject to change without notice.

Distribution outside Australia

Distribution or release of this document outside Australia may be restricted by law. This document may only be distributed or released to a person that is not in the United States except as permitted under the U.S. Securities Act. Persons who come into possession of this document who are not in Australia should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Not an offer or financial product advice

The Presentation does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation with respect to the purchase or sale of any security in the Company nor does it constitute financial product advice. The Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offer document under Australian law or under any other law. The Presentation has not been filed, registered or approved by regulatory authorities in any jurisdiction.

The Presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice or a recommendation to investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, taxation situation or needs of any particular investor. An investor must not act on the basis of any matter contained in the Presentation but must make its own assessment of the Company and conduct its own investigations and analysis. Investors should assess their own individual financial circumstances and consider talking to a