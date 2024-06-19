ASX: ORP
Discovering Tomorrow's Clean Energy
GOLD COAST INVESTMENT SHOWCASE
JUNE 2024
orpheusuranium.com
Major Investment Highlights
DRILL READY & HIGH IMPACT PROGRAM
Targeting tier-1(world-class) uranium exploration regions, on tenure with confirmed presence of mineral systems
Developing technically intelligent team, with unique proven success in Uranium mineralisation discovery, development and production
Uranium exploration in the two jurisdictions of
Australia that allow uranium exploration and mining,
South Australia and the Northern Territory
Drill targeting 100% owned, advanced uranium exploration projects with a healthy $5 Million cash balance and poised for market growth
Major projects include Frome, Mundaerno, Radium
Hill South and Mt Douglas
High Impact Drilling Program
INDICATIVE FIELD ACTIVITY SCHEDULE 2024-25
2024
2025
PROJECT
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Frome
Passive Seismic
Work Approvals
DRILLING
Project
Heritage Clearance
Geological Interp,
Radium Hill
Site Reconnaissance
Heritage Clearance
South
Geological Interp,
Work Approvals
DRILLING
Project
Mundaerno
Site Reconnaissance
Heritage Clearance
& Woolshed
Geological Interp,
Work Approvals
DRILLING
Projects
Mount
Ground Gravity
Mapping, Sampling,
Douglas
(NTGS Collaboration)
Costeaning
Drilling preparations
Project
Key South Australian Projects
Leveraging results of previous explorers who halted work in 2011-14
Frome Project
~12km west of Gould's Dam Uranium Deposit, located in a globally significant location in terms of discovered economic sandstone hosted uranium deposits
Frome Embayment (SA) - a good place for a uranium mine
Radium Hill South Project
~20 km south of Radium Hill Uranium Field and hosts five uranium occurrences
Mundaerno Project
~12km south of Honeymoon Uranium Mine and hosts part of the highly prospective Yarramba Palaeochannel
Frome Project
BROWNFIELDS
PROJECT
MULTIPLE TARGETS IN MULTIPLE PALAEOCHANNEL SYSTEMS
Actively exploring - technical reviews, reconnaissance, and stakeholder engagement in preparation for targeted and dynamic drilling programs
Contains a significant footprint of prospective paleochannels:
Hosts known uranium occurrences - mineral system located
Mechanisms (source transport & trap) for Uranium mineralising systems similar to regional deposits in Namba 1 and Eyre 2 Formations
Erudina Exploration Target Area
Initial testing of multiple targets proximal to Goulds Dam (~12km)
2
1
2
(25 Mlbs @ 523ppm U3O8)
2
2
1
2
2
Erudina Prospect
BROWNFIELDS
PROJECT
DRILLING AT ERUDINA PROSPECT IMMINENT
Exploration Target Zone
Review of historic exploration defined the Erudina Exploration Target Zone:
Defined from downhole gamma grades, 56 historic drillholes contained >100ppm EqU
Peak grades are >1,500ppm EqU
Extends across a 12km N-S by 7km E-W area
Based on wide spaced ~1km drill traverses
Exploration Program 2024-25
Passive seismic, IP and
Stakeholder engagement
drillhole planning
and clearance surveys
(Q1 2024)
(Q2 2024)
Radium Hill South Project
BROWNFIELDS
PROJECT
FIVE EXISTING URANIUM PROSPECTS READY FOR IMMEDIATE FOLLOW-UP
Exploration Licence (EL) granted, mineralizing system identified, proceeding to advanced on ground activities (i.e., drilling)
Hosts five uranium prospects that were abandoned due to market conditions in 2011: uranium mineralisation at depths of ~80 to 110 metres
Located ~20km south of the highly radiogenic region of the historic
Radium Hill Uranium Field 2.6 Mlbs @ 1,310ppm U3O8
EL6960
Exploration Program 2024-25
Geological interpretation,
Stakeholder engagement
and prelim drillhole planning
and work approvals
(Q2 2024)
(Q3 - Q4 2024)
(Q4 2024 - Q1 2025)
Drill interpretation, clearance surveys, drill program planning (Q2 - Q3 2025)
Prospect
Historic Results
Gairloch
1.9m @ 400ppm U3O8 from 103.8m at the contact between the base of
a sand channel and underlying black carbonaceous clay
Jones Dam
2m @ 401ppm U3O8 from 86m in a strongly anomalous zone over 5.1m,
within steely grey sand
Kinloch Dam
3m @ 507ppm U3O8 from 105m in sand below a silcrete layer
8
8
Mundaerno & Woolshed Projects
GREENFIELDS
PROJECT
WOOLSHED EXPLORATION LICENCE APPLICATION GRANTED
Hosts a bend in the Yarramba Palaeochannel just 4km west of Jasons Uranium Deposit
The Yarramba Paleochannel hosts the:
Honeymoon Uranium Mine 36 Mlbs @ 660ppm U3O8
Jasons Uranium Deposit 10.7 Mlbs @ 790ppm U3O8
Saffron Uranium Deposit 5.4 Mlbs @ 557ppm U3O8
Limited historic exploration conducted in 1970's - importantly there is only one historic drillhole in the 'Area of Interest'
The single drillhole intersected Tertiary sands, carbonaceous matter and lignite fragments
Prized landholding in the Yarramba Palaeochannel: host to >50 Mlbs uranium resources
EL6989
EL6958
EL6989
Exploration Program 2024-25
Geological interpretation,
Stakeholder engagement
and prelim drillhole planning
and work approvals
(Q3 - Q4 2024)
Drill testing of refined prospects
Drill interpretation, clearance surveys, drill program planning
EL6958
Significant region of historical production where
Australia's large, high-grade deposits are discovered
Targeting "Unconformity" and vein style mineralisation
Very underexplored, particularly in difficult-to-access areas of the Orogen
Targeting the Pine Creek Orogen
"Australia's economic Unconformity-Style mineral systems"
Strategy of building ground position
Strategic play across the Orogen, preparing multiple drill targets for the medium term
Key Project: Mount Douglas
Preparing to drill after preliminary field activities in 2024
