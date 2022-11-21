Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Orrön Energy AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ORRON   SE0000825820

ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL)

(ORRON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:27 2022-11-21 am EST
28.09 SEK   +3.54%
03:16aWebcast details for Orrön Energy's Q3 presentation
GL
03:15aWebcast details for Orrön Energy's Q3 presentation
AQ
10/04Orrön Energy AB's Nomination Committee
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Webcast details for Orrön Energy's Q3 presentation

11/21/2022 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Orrön Energy AB (“Orrön Energy”) will publish its financial report for the third quarter 2022 on Friday, 25 November 2022 at 07:30 CET, followed by a webcast at 14.00 CET.

Listen to Daniel Fitzgerald, CEO and Espen Hennie, CFO commenting on the report and describing the latest developments in Orrön Energy at a webcast on the 25 November 2022 at 14:00 CET followed by a question-and-answer session.

Registration for the webcast presentation is available on the website and the below link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QNoHthpBTF62dr7gLD90NA

For further information, please contact:

Robert Eriksson
Director Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
robert.eriksson@orron.com

Jenny Sandström
Communications Lead
Tel: +41 79 431 63 68
jenny.sandstrom@orron.com

Orrön Energy is an independent, publicly listed (Nasdaq Stockholm: “ORRON”) renewables company within the Lundin Group of Companies. Orrön Energy has a portfolio of high quality and cash flow generating assets in the Nordics and significant financial capacity to fund further growth and acquisitions. With a major shareholder, management and Board with a proven track record of organic growth, Orrön Energy is in a unique position to create shareholder value through the energy transition.

Forward-looking statements
Statements in this press release relating to any future status or circumstances, including statements regarding future performance, growth and other trend projections, are forward-looking statements. These statements may generally, but not always, be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “would” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that could occur in the future. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to several factors, many of which are outside the company’s control. Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made and the company has no obligation (and undertakes no obligation) to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment


All news about ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL)
03:16aWebcast details for Orrön Energy's Q3 presentation
GL
03:15aWebcast details for Orrön Energy's Q3 presentation
AQ
10/04Orrön Energy AB's Nomination Committee
GL
10/04Orrön Energy AB's Nomination Committee
AQ
10/03Addition of 30 GWh net annual production
GL
10/03Addition of 30 GWh net annual production
AQ
10/03Lundin Energy - All ex-Lundin employees fully integrated into the Aker BP organization
AQ
10/03All ex-Lundin employees fully integrated into the Aker BP organization
AQ
09/19Orrön Energy AB(OM:ORRON) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
09/07Swedish Wind Power Group Slitevind's Shareholders Approve Orrön Energy’s Tender O..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,6 M - -
Net income 2022 42,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 192 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 65,9%
Capitalization 732 M 732 M -
EV / Sales 2022 46,6x
EV / Sales 2023 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 494
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,56 $
Average target price 20,32 $
Spread / Average Target 694%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Walker President
Espen Hennie Chief Financial Officer
Grace Reksten Skaugen Chairman
Carl Sixtensson Technical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ORRÖN ENERGY AB (PUBL)-91.64%732
CHEVRON CORPORATION55.94%353 837
CONOCOPHILLIPS78.15%160 232
EOG RESOURCES, INC.58.75%82 834
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.58%66 179
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION145.77%64 544