ORSERO S p A : CS Deposito documenti assemblea - Filing of documentation shareholders' meeting

DEPOSITO DELLA RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA ANNUALE 2021 E DI ULTERIORE DOCUMENTAZIONE PER

L'ASSEMBLEA DEL 28 APRILE 2022

Milano, 29 marzo 2022. Orsero S.p.A., facendo seguito all'avviso di convocazione dell'Assemblea degli azionisti del 28 aprile 2022, rende noto che è stata messa a disposizione del pubblico sul sito istituzionalewww.orserogroup.it, sezione "Governance/Assemblea Azionisti", e nel meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), nonché depositata presso la sede sociale in Milano, Corso Venezia 37, la seguente documentazione:

• la Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31 dicembre 2021 ai sensi dell'art. 154-ter del D. Lgs. 58/1998 ("TUF") (comprendente il progetto di bilancio d'esercizio, il bilancio consolidato al 31 dicembre 2021 e la relazione sulla gestione);

• la Dichiarazione consolidata di carattere non finanziario al 31 dicembre 2021 ai sensi del D. Lgs. 254/2016 (Bilancio di Sostenibilità);

• la Relazione sul governo societario e gli assetti proprietari ai sensi dell'art.123-bis del D. Lgs. 58/1998 e relativa all'esercizio 2021;

• la Relazione sulla Remunerazione redatta ai sensi degli artt. 123-ter del TUF e 84-quater del Regolamento Emittenti;

• i testi dei moduli di delega al Rappresentante Designato per l'Assemblea del 28 aprile 2022 ai sensi, rispettivamente, degli artt. 135-novies e 135- undecies del TUF;

• le Relazioni illustrative degli Amministratori su tutti i punti all'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea.

***

ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore ortofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Messico, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà. Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passione di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.

Azioni ordinarie Orsero sono quotate sul segmento Euronext STAR Milan del mercato Euronext Milan: ISIN - IT0005138703; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI".

Per ulteriori informazioni:

Orsero S.p.A.

Investor Relations:

Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39 347 4496044 |investor.relations@orserogroup.it| www.orserogroup.it

Media Relations:

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 |angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itMartina Zuccherini |martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

Specialist

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Divisione IMI Largo Mattioli 3 - 20121 - Milano

FILING OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2021 AND OTHER DOCUMENTS

RELATING TO THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 28 APRIL 2022

Milan, 29 March 2022. Orsero S.p.A., further to the notice of calling of the Shareholder's Meeting of 28 April 2022, announces that it has been made available to the public, on the institutional websitewww.orserogroup.it, section "Governance/ Shareholders' Meeting", and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage (www.emarketstorage.com), as well as filed at the company's registered office in Milan, Corso Venezia 37 the following documentation:

• the Annual Financial Report as at 31 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 154-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF") (comprising the draft Separate Financial Statements, the Consolidated Financial Statements as at 31 December 2021 and the Directors' report on operations);

• the Consolidated Non-financial statement as at 31 December 2021, in accordance with Legislative Decree no. 254/2016 (Sustainability Report);

• the Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structures pursuant to Art. 123-bis of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and relating to the year 2021;

• the Report on Remuneration prepared pursuant to Articles 123-ter of the TUF and 84-quater of the Issuers' Regulation;

• the texts of the proxy forms to the Designated Representative for the Shareholders' Meeting of 28 April 2022 pursuant to Articles 135-novies and 135-undecies of the TUF;

• the Directors' Reports on all the items of the agenda of the Shareholder's Meeting.

***

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its owned ships. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

ORSERO ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Market Euronext Milan: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI".

For more information:

Orsero S.p.A. Investor Relations:

Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39 347 4496044 |investor.relations@orserogroup.it| www.orserogroup.it

Media Relations:

CDR Communication

Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 |angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.itMartina Zuccherini |martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it

Specialist

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Divisione IMI Largo Mattioli 3 - 20121 - Milano

2