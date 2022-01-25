ORSERO S p A : Conclusione del programma di buy-back/Conclusion of the buy-back program

PRESS RELEASE

CONCLUSION OF THE TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE PROGRAM

Milan, 25 January 2022 - Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero" or the "Company"), further to the press release issued on 11 January 2022, announces the conclusion of the purchase program of 25,000 treasury shares executed within the scope of the resolution of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 April 2021.

In the period between 12 and 25 January (inclusive), a total of 25,000 treasury shares were purchased, at an average price of € 10.9145 and for total consideration of abt. € 273,000 (including commissions), in accordance with and within the terms resolved by the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting resolution and as communicated last 11 November.

Please note that the aforementioned Shareholders' Meeting approved the purchase of treasury shares for a maximum number of shares not exceeding the value of € 2 million. Including the above mentioned purchases and within the scope of that resolution, until now 175,000 treasury shares have been purchased overall for a total value of approximately € 1,904,000 (including commissions).

At the date of this press release, considering the purchases mentioned above, Orsero holds a total of no. 327,514 treasury shares equal to 1. 85 % of the share capital. The companies controlled by Orsero do not hold shares in the parent company.

The Company will provide legal notices regarding the purchases made in execution of the treasury share purchase program.

ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its owned ships. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.

ORSERO ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Market Euronext Milan: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI".

