Orsero S p A : Avvio programma di buyback/Launch of buy-back program

AVVIO DEL PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE
Milano, 20 settembre 2021 - Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero" o la "Società ") comunica l'avvio di un programma di acquisto di azioni proprie in esecuzione di quanto deliberato dall'Assemblea ordinaria degli Azionisti tenutasi in data 29 aprile 2021.
Tale programma rappresenta un'opportunità strategica di investimento per ogni finalità consentita dalle vigenti disposizioni di legge e in particolare, con lo scopo di dotare la Società di uno stock di azioni proprie propedeutico all'eventuale impiego delle azioni come corrispettivo in operazioni straordinarie, fermo restando che la Società si riserva la facoltà di destinare le azioni in portafoglio della stessa al servizio delle altre finalità consentite dalle vigenti disposizioni di legge nell'interesse della Società medesima.
Le operazioni di acquisto di azioni in attuazione del programma avverranno nel rispetto della parità di trattamento degli azionisti e con le modalità e nei limiti operativi previsti dalla delibera sopra richiamata, dall'art. 5 del Regolamento (UE) n. 596/2014 ("MAR"), in conformità alle prassi ammesse a norma dell'art.
13 MAR e, in generale, alla normativa generale e di settore applicabile, e precisamente:
-
fermi i limiti di legge, gli acquisti avranno a oggetto massime complessive n. 50.000 azioniordinarie Orsero, prive di indicazione del valore nominale, per un controvalore massimo di 550.000 euro;
-
modalità di acquisto sul mercato regolamentato ai sensi dell'art. 144-bis, comma, 1, lett. b), del Regolamento Consob 11971/1999 e delle disposizioni comunque applicabili, in modo tale da consentire il rispetto della parità di trattamento degli azionisti come previsto dall'art. 132 del D. Lgs 58/1998 e tenuto conto delle condizioni relative alla negoziazione di cui all'art. 3 del Regolamento Delegato (UE) 2016/1052 ("Regolamento 1052") attuativo della MAR;
-
gli acquisti saranno effettuati a un corrispettivo che non sia superiore al prezzo più elevato tra il prezzo dell'ultima operazione indipendente e il prezzo dell'offerta in acquisto indipendente più elevata corrente nelle sedi di negoziazione dove viene effettuato l'acquisto, fermo restando che il corrispettivo unitario non potrà comunque essere inferiore nel minimo del 20% e superiore nel massimo del 10% rispetto alla media aritmetica dei prezzi ufficiali registrati dal titolo Orsero sul Mercato Telematico Azionario organizzato e gestito da Borsa Italiana S.p.A. nei dieci giorni di borsa aperta antecedenti ogni singola operazione di acquisto;
-
gli acquisti saranno effettuati per volumi non superiori al 25% del volume medio giornaliero delle azioni Orsero, nella sede di negoziazione in cui viene effettuato l'acquisto, calcolato sulla base del volume medio giornaliero degli scambi nei 20 giorni di negoziazione anteriori la data d'acquisto;
-
il programma di acquisto avrà inizio in data 21 settembre 2021 e avrà durata fino al 31 ottobre 2021.
La Società ha conferito a Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. l'incarico per l'attuazione del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie.
Alla data del presente comunicato, Orsero detiene in portafoglio n. 152.514 azioni proprie, pari al 0,86% del capitale sociale. Le società controllate da Orsero non detengono azioni della controllante.
La Società provvederà alle comunicazioni di legge in merito agli acquisti realizzati in esecuzione del programma di acquisto di azioni proprie.
***
ORSERO è la holding dell'omonimo gruppo italiano e internazionale tra i leader nell'Europa mediterranea per l'importazione e la distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, operante principalmente nei settori di distribuzione e importazione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi nell'Europa mediterranea. Il Gruppo Orsero è nato oltre 50 anni fa per iniziativa della famiglia Orsero, attiva già a partire dagli anni '40 nel settore o rtofrutticolo, in partnership con altri imprenditori; nel corso dei decenni, il Gruppo Orsero ha ampliato le proprie attività sia dal punto di vista territoriale, sino alla attuale presenza geografica in Italia, Francia, Spagna, Portogallo, Grecia, Costa Rica e Colombia, sia dal punto di vista merceologico e settoriale, secondo un modello di c.d. integrazione verticale. Il business model del Gruppo Orsero prevede, infatti, accanto all'attività di distribuzione di prodotti ortofrutticoli freschi, un'attività nel settore dell'import di banane e ananas mediante l'utilizzo di navi di proprietà e un'attività di produzione di frutta. Nel corso del 2012, il Gruppo Orsero ha lanciato il marchio per banane e ananas "F.lli Orsero", che esprime il senso della tradizione e della passio ne di una grande azienda familiare italiana per prodotti ortofrutticoli di altissima gamma.
Azioni ordinarie quotate all'MTA-Segmento STAR: ISIN - IT0005138703; Ticker Bloomberg "ORS.IM"; Ticker Thomson Reuters "ORSO.MI".
Per ulteriori informazioni:
Orsero S.p.A.
www.orserogroup.it
Investor Relations:
Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.347 4496044 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it
Media Relations:
CDR Communication
Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it
Specialist
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Divisione IMI
Largo Mattioli 3
20121 - Milano
LAUNCH OF THE TREASURY SHARES PURCHASE PROGRAM
Milan, 20 September 2021 - Orsero S.p.A. ("Orsero" or the "Company") announces the launch of a treasury share purchase program in implementation with the resolution of the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on 29 April 2021.
This program represents a strategic investment opportunity for any purpose permitted by the current provisions of the law and in particular, with the aim of providing the Company with a stock of treasury shares in preparation for the possible use of the shares as consideration in extraordinary transactions, it being understood that the Company reserves the right to allocate the shares in its portfolio to serve the other purposes permitted by current legal provisions in the interest of the Company itself.
The purchase of shares in implementation of the program will take place in compliance with the equal treatment of shareholders and with the methods and within the operating limits provided for by the resolution referred to above, by art. 5 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 ("MAR"), in accordance with the practices allowed pursuant to art. MAR 13 and, in general, to the applicable general and sector regulations, namely:
-
without prejudice to the legal limits, the purchases will have a total maximum of no. 50,000Orsero ordinary shares, without indication of the nominal value, for a maximum amount of € 550,000;
-
purchase methods on the regulated market pursuant to art. 144-bis, paragraph, 1, lett. b), of Consob Regulation 11971/1999 and of the provisions that are in any case applicable, in a way that allows compliance with the equal treatment of shareholders as required by art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and taking into account the conditions relating to the negotiation pursuant to art. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 ("Regulation 1052") implementing the MAR;
-
the purchases will be made at a price that does not exceed the higher price between the price of the last independent transaction and the price of the highest independent purchase offer currently in the trading venues where the purchase is made, it being understood that the unit price may not in any case be lower in the minimum of 20% and higher in the maximum of 10% compared to the arithmetic average of the official prices recorded by the Orsero share on the Mercato Telematico Azionario organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. in the ten open trading days preceding each individual purchase transaction;
-
purchases will be made for volumes not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of the Orsero shares, in the trading venue in which the purchase is made, calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume in the 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase;
-
the purchase program will start on 21 September 2021 and will last until 31 October 2021.
The Company has given to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. the assignment for the implementation of the treasury share purchase program.
At the date of this press release, Orsero holds no. 152,514treasury shares equal to 0.86% of the share capital. The companies controlled by Orsero do not hold shares in the parent company.
The Company will provide legal notices regarding the purchases made in execution of the treasury share purchase program.
***
ORSERO is the holding company of the Italian and international group with the same name, a leader in Mediterranean Europe for the import and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables. The Orsero Group was created more than 50 years ago at the initiative of the Orsero family, which had been
operating since the 1940s in the fruit and vegetable sector, in partnership with other entrepreneurs. Over the decades, the Orsero Group has expanded its business both in terms of area covered, which today includes Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Costa Rica and Colombia, and in terms of product categories and sectors, according to a model known as vertical integration. Along with the distribution of fresh produce, the Orsero Group's business model also includes the import of bananas and pineapples using its own ships owned, as well as the production of fruit. In 2012, the Orsero Group launched the brand "F.lli Orsero" for bananas and pineapples. The name intends to convey a sense of tradition and the passion of a large Italian family-run company for high-end produce.
ORSERO ordinary shares listed on MTA, Star segment, of Borsa Italiana: ISIN - IT0005138703; Bloomberg Ticker "ORS.IM"; Thomson Reuters Ticker "ORSO.MI".
For additional information:
Orsero S.p.A.
www.orserogroup.it
Investor Relations:
Edoardo Dupanloup | T. +39.347 4496044 | investor.relations@orserogroup.it
Media Relations:
CDR Communication
Angelo Brunello | M. +39 329 211 7752 | angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it
Martina Zuccherini | martina.zuccherini@cdr-communication.it
Specialist
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. - Divisione IMI
Largo Mattioli 3
20121 - Milano
